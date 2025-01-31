Skip to content
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd begin “Gemini” collaboration on Saturday

Some 340 container vessels will ultimately sail in combined network, as ships phase in to their new schedules between February and June.

Ben Ames
By Ben AmesJan 31, 2025
Marine container carrying giants Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG will begin their collaborative “Gemini Cooperation” project on Saturday, saying they will combine forces to deliver a flexible and interconnected ocean network with schedule reliability above 90% once it’s fully operational.

Around 340 vessels will ultimately be part of the shared ocean network, with the first sailings taking place on February 1, and more vessels gradually sailing on the new schedules over time.

That transition period is expected to last until late May, with vessels phasing into the new network, and out of the expiring agreements that Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have with other carriers. June will be the first full month in which the network is fully phased in with all vessels sailing on Gemini schedules, Maersk said.

“We are now ready to commence the phase-in of the new network. Over the last year, we have carefully planned this to ensure that all our customers experience a smooth transition into the new network. With its innovative design, we believe our customers will benefit from increased reliability, flexibility, and more competitive products,” says Johan Sigsgaard, Chief Product Officer of Ocean at Maersk.

According to Hapag-Lloyd, the new “innovative” hub & spoke network will generate “massive service improvements” in terms of reliability and connectivity.

That approach could also help to offset continued delays from geopolitical violence, as most global shipping lines continue to avoid the Suez Canal due to the threat of missiles flying in the Red Sea as a consequence of fighting between Israel and Hamas. Indeed, the Gemini network will also re-route away from the Mediterranean Sea by sailing around the Cape of Good Hope. The two partners say they will continue to monitor developments in the region and their impact on security, and only return to the Red Sea once it is safe to do so.

“Thanks to our effective hub & spoke operating system, we can deploy larger vessels and thus simultaneously optimize speed, reduce idling times, and thereby cutting down on carbon emissions. All of this saves our customers a lot of time and resources,” Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, said in a release.

Maritime & OceanEditorialTransportation
maersk linehapag-lloydocean shipping
