Logistics gives back: December 2024

Here’s our monthly roundup of some of the charitable works and donations by companies in the material handling and logistics space.

Carolina Handling awards motorized pallet jack to hunger relief organizations

By DC Velocity StaffJan 01, 2025
  • To celebrate its 58th year in business, the North Carolina-based intralogistics company Carolina Handling has awarded 58 motorized pallet jacks to hunger relief organizations throughout the Carolinas, Georgia, and Alabama. Combined, the organizations receiving the pallet jacks serve 11.2 million individuals and distribute an average of 290 million pounds of food a year.
  • Logistics services company DHL has partnered with Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum to expand the museum’s Heart for Art educational program to Buenos Aires, Argentina. Launched in the U.S. in 2022, the Heart for Art initiative is designed to make art accessible for all and introduce students with limited access to art education to the works of Vincent van Gogh. DHL is providing full-service international shipping and logistics coordination to ensure instructors have all the materials they need.
  • Rail transportation company CSX Corp. has contributed $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support its ongoing relief efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.
  • National moving company Atlas Van Lines, along with Atlas Interstate Agent Paxton International and Paxton Van Lines, partnered with the nonprofit organization Move For Hunger and corporate relocation specialist WERC for a meal-packing initiative in October. During the event, attendees helped assemble meal kits to support local families in need.
2024 International Foodservice Distributor Association’s (IFDA) National Championship

2024 International Foodservice Distributor Association’s (IFDA) National Championship

Truckers, warehouse workers get some love

It’s probably safe to say that no one chooses a career in logistics for the glory. But even those accustomed to toiling in obscurity appreciate a little recognition now and then—particularly when it comes from the people they love best: their kids.

That familial love was on full display at the 2024 International Foodservice Distributor Association’s (IFDA) National Championship, which brings together foodservice distribution professionals to demonstrate their expertise in driving, warehouse operations, safety, and operational efficiency. For the eighth year, the event included a Kids Essay Contest, where children of participants were encouraged to share why they are proud of their parents or guardians and the work they do.

Trucking industry experiences record-high congestion costs

Trucking industry experiences record-high congestion costs

Congestion on U.S. highways is costing the trucking industry big, according to research from the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), released today.

The group found that traffic congestion on U.S. highways added $108.8 billion in costs to the trucking industry in 2022, a record high. The information comes from ATRI’s Cost of Congestion study, which is part of the organization’s ongoing highway performance measurement research.

forklift driving through warehouse

Hyster-Yale to expand domestic manufacturing

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling today announced its plans to fulfill the domestic manufacturing requirements of the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act for certain portions of its lineup of forklift trucks and container handling equipment.

That means the Greenville, North Carolina-based company now plans to expand its existing American manufacturing with a targeted set of high-capacity models, including electric options, that align with the needs of infrastructure projects subject to BABA requirements. The company’s plans include determining the optimal production location in the United States, strategically expanding sourcing agreements to meet local material requirements, and further developing electric power options for high-capacity equipment.

map of truck routes in US

California moves a step closer to requiring EV sales only by 2035

Federal regulators today gave California a green light to tackle the remaining steps to finalize its plan to gradually shift new car sales in the state by 2035 to only zero-emissions models — meaning battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and plug-in hybrid cars — known as the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule.

In a separate move, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also gave its approval for the state to advance its Heavy-Duty Omnibus Rule, which is crafted to significantly reduce smog-forming nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from new heavy-duty, diesel-powered trucks.

drawing of trucker tools freight technology

DAT Freight & Analytics acquires Trucker Tools

DAT Freight & Analytics has acquired Trucker Tools, calling the deal a strategic move designed to combine Trucker Tools' approach to load tracking and carrier sourcing with DAT’s experience providing freight solutions.

Beaverton, Oregon-based DAT operates what it calls the largest truckload freight marketplace and truckload freight data analytics service in North America. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but DAT is a business unit of the publicly traded, Fortune 1000-company Roper Technologies.

