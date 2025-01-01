- To celebrate its 58th year in business, the North Carolina-based intralogistics company Carolina Handling has awarded 58 motorized pallet jacks to hunger relief organizations throughout the Carolinas, Georgia, and Alabama. Combined, the organizations receiving the pallet jacks serve 11.2 million individuals and distribute an average of 290 million pounds of food a year.
- Logistics services company DHL has partnered with Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum to expand the museum’s Heart for Art educational program to Buenos Aires, Argentina. Launched in the U.S. in 2022, the Heart for Art initiative is designed to make art accessible for all and introduce students with limited access to art education to the works of Vincent van Gogh. DHL is providing full-service international shipping and logistics coordination to ensure instructors have all the materials they need.
- Rail transportation company CSX Corp. has contributed $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support its ongoing relief efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.
- National moving company Atlas Van Lines, along with Atlas Interstate Agent Paxton International and Paxton Van Lines, partnered with the nonprofit organization Move For Hunger and corporate relocation specialist WERC for a meal-packing initiative in October. During the event, attendees helped assemble meal kits to support local families in need.
Logistics gives back: December 2024
Here’s our monthly roundup of some of the charitable works and donations by companies in the material handling and logistics space.