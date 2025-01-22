Skip to content
Duffy wins Senate Committee approval as Transportation nominee

Full Senate vote is up next after Wisconsin congressman gains unanimous vote of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

US Capitol building
Ben Ames
By Ben AmesJan 22, 2025
Sean Duffy won approval before a Senate Committee today to draw closer to becoming Transportation Secretary in the new Trump Administration, putting him on track to replace Pete Buttigieg in that job thanks to bipartisan support in Congress and calls from the freight business community for a quick confirmation.

The former Republican Congressman from Wisconsin was nominated for the job in November, had a smooth committee hearing on January 15, and today won approval before that committee in a vote of 28-0.

Those steps earned Duffy support from members of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, as well as from his home state senators, Tammy Baldwin (D) and Ron Johnson (R), according to the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA). In an analysis of Duffy’s stance in that hearing about some of the higher-profile issues before the DOT, the NMFTA said: Duffy expressed a belief that there’s space for both electric vehicles (EVs) and gas-powered vehicles; he committed to improving the apprenticeship program allowing truck drivers under age 21 to haul freight across state lines; and he said that the patchwork of state laws on autonomous vehicle technology was preventing further rollout and adoption of the technology.

In a statement today before the Senate Committee vote, the National Association of Waterfront Employers (NAWE), an organization representing U.S. marine terminal operators and stevedores, called for a quick confirmation of Duffy to the post. “Mr. Duffy’s extensive experience in public service, coupled with his deep understanding of the complexities of multimodal transportation systems, uniquely positions him to lead the DOT at this pivotal moment,” NAWE President Carl Bentzel said in the release. “His demonstrated commitment to fostering collaboration among government, industry, and labor stakeholders aligns closely with NAWE’s mission of promoting safety, efficiency, and sustainability within the U.S. maritime sector.”

The Latest

graphic of cargo in motion
Supply Chain Strategy

Disruption events to global supply chains rose 38% over 2023

chart of cargo theft activity in 2024
Warehousing

Cargo theft activity set new highs in 2024

image of shopper ordering appliances online
Last Mile

Package.ai raises $14 million for logistics delivery platform

More Stories

patrick fuchs

Trump names new heads of federal transportation panels

Among the flurry of orders he issued in the hours after his inauguration, incoming President Trump has named new leaders for two critical federal agencies overseeing transportation and freight flows.

Trump named Patrick Fuchs as chair of the Surface Transportation Board (STB) and Louis Sola as chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).

Keep ReadingShow less
photo of containers at port of montreal

Port of Montreal says activities are back to normal following 2024 strike

Container traffic is finally back to typical levels at the port of Montreal, two months after dockworkers returned to work following a strike, port officials said Thursday.

Canada’s federal government had mandated binding arbitration between workers and employers through the country’s Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) in November, following labor strikes on both coasts that shut down major facilities like the ports of Vancouver and Montreal.

Keep ReadingShow less
cranes at a cargo port

AAPA lobbies incoming Trump Administration on seaport policies

As political bodies in Washington, D.C., prepare to shift to a new administration this month, the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) has released an eight-point wish-list for its recommended policy agenda to support the nation’s seaports.

According to AAPA, the policies are necessary to revitalize America’s ports, keep America safe and secure, and unleash sustainable economic growth. The announcement comes shortly after the 119th Congress began its 2025 session on January 3, and just days before the January 20 inauguration of Donald Trump for a second term as president.

Keep ReadingShow less
grocery supply chain workers

ReposiTrak and Upshop link platforms to enable food traceability

ReposiTrak, a global food traceability network operator, will partner with Upshop, a provider of store operations technology for food retailers, to create an end-to-end grocery traceability solution that reaches from the supply chain to the retail store, the firms said today.

The partnership creates a data connection between suppliers and the retail store. It works by integrating Salt Lake City-based ReposiTrak’s network of thousands of suppliers and their traceability shipment data with Austin, Texas-based Upshop’s network of more than 450 retailers and their retail stores.

Keep ReadingShow less
frigo-trans truck hauling healthcare cargo

UPS acquires two German healthcare logistics specialists

Parcel carrier and logistics provider UPS Inc. has acquired the German company Frigo-Trans and its sister company BPL, which provide complex healthcare logistics solutions across Europe, the Atlanta-based firm said this week.

According to UPS, the move extends its UPS Healthcare division’s ability to offer end-to-end capabilities for its customers, who increasingly need temperature-controlled and time-critical logistics solutions globally.

Keep ReadingShow less
