Transform Your Distribution Operations: The Power of Partnering with the Right Automation Integrator

Is your distribution facility struggling with rising SKU counts, seasonal fluctuations, or just-in-time retail demands?

Partnering with the right automation integrator is key to overcoming these challenges. Hear directly from Bastian Solutions’ customers from various industries on how Bastian Solutions’ expertise and strong relationships have helped transform customer operations. In this video, you'll see how a trusted, knowledgeable integrator can implement everything from targeted material handling automation to enterprise-level solutions across multiple locations.

Watch the video to see how the right partnership makes all the difference!

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

FE3C32 / C35 / C40 Lithium 3-Wheel Cushion Forklift from NOBLELIFT

The FE3C32 / C35 / C40 3-Wheel Cushion Lithium forklifts are highly efficient, durable forklifts designed for indoor warehouse applications and other applications with hard smooth floors.

The FE3C32 / C35 / C40 3-Wheel Cushion (3,200 lbs, 3,500 lbs 4,000 lbs capacity) Lithium forklifts are highly efficient, durable forklifts. They are designed for indoor warehouse applications and other applications with hard smooth floors. The mast system, front/rear axles and chassis are engineered to be tough like an Internal Combustion forklift, but with all the advantages of Lithium. Dual AC drive technology is used to achieve high performance with low operating and maintenance costs.

They offer a smaller turning radius of 62” to 67” and excel at navigating within confined spaces. Greatly increase your work productivity with these quiet, very low maintenance, ultra-smooth, lithium forklifts. Lithium charger 48V/200A included. Capable of multiple shift operation.

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

RT33-44SP / RT33DP Lithium Pantograph Reach Truck from NOBLELIFT

The RT33-44SP / RT33DP Lithium Single & Double Scissor Stand-Up Pantograph Reach Trucks operate within a 72” narrow aisle, have lift heights ranging from 177” to 452”, and a fork reaching distance ranging from 23.2” to 41.7”. They offer high-speed lifting and lowering and are equipped with a lithium battery capable of multiple shift operation. High-maneuverability and high-reach capabilities make these reach trucks the ideal choice for your most demanding applications where efficient, narrow aisle, high-lift height material handling is required.

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

EDGE Elite Lithium Pallet Jack by NOBLELIFT

The EDGE Elite PTE33N-45N Lithium Pallet Jacks are economical, quiet, very low maintenance, ultra-smooth, and are perfect for light and medium duty material handling.

The EDGE Elite PTE33N-45N Lithium Pallet Jacks (3,300 to 4,500 lbs capacity) are economical, quiet, very low maintenance, ultra-smooth, and are perfect for light and medium duty material handling. Their extremely compact design, low service weight and small turning radius makes them ideal for loading docks, delivery operations, narrow aisles, and applications within confined spaces like retail stores, business centers, elevators, trailers, containers, and mezzanines warehouses.

myQ Enterprise Intelligent Dock Management
myQ Enterprise Intelligent Dock Management

Learn how the myQ Enterprise hardware/software system provides intelligent dock management solutions.

myQ Enterprise is the only connected hardware/software solution that streamlines driver scheduling, simplifies check in, and provides real-time communication. Automate loading dock assignments and processes with meaningful data insights and end-to-end visibility to transform your logistic operations.

Big gains for Big Lots
Big gains for Big Lots

Situated at the crossroads of the Choctaw Nation in Durant, Oklahoma, Big Lots' 1.2 million square foot distribution center serves 235 stores within a network of more than 1,300 stores across 48 states. Big Lots is a large national discount retailer, providing everything from furniture to food, as well as household goods and seasonal décor.

The Durant facility serves stores in parts of 16 states, stretching from the Canadian to Mexican borders. Such a vast area makes it difficult to find reliable transportation. For years, Big Lots utilized multiple carriers, but the complexity as the chain grew resulted in products not being delivered to stores on time. This complicated retail operations, as products often were not available to sell in a timely manner.

"We have a long average distance to our stores, which made it very difficult to hit the appointment times consistently that our stores expect," explains Kory Shinlever, director of domestic transportation at Big Lots. "We also had issues with DC productivity we needed to solve because we had a lot of transportation partners supporting that store delivery. It made our trailer pool very complex."

Big Lots needed a partner who could replace that complex mix of transportation providers with one dedicated fleet. They found that partner in Ruan.

"The services we provide Big Lots out of the Durant facility are dedicated contract transportation, yard services, as well as brokerage services during times of surge or other nuances that they have within their network to support," says Jeremy Carmichael, vice president of operations at Ruan. "Our partnership with Big Lots is one of a similar culture. Being people-first and people-oriented, we believe in enduring partnerships. We believe that shared culture fosters a long-term relationship."

Big Lots has improved service dramatically since moving its store deliveries to Ruan. Trailers are always available at the Durant DC, something that was a problem before and slowed down distribution operations.

"It's a great partnership from senior management down to the local management here," says Edwin Boothe, Big Lots' director of distribution at the Durant DC. "Drivers are courteous, professional, and they do a good job with the store personnel. On-time percentage has been great. Service levels have improved since we've been with Ruan."

"The working relationship is amazing," adds Holly Valcik, Ruan's dedicated transportation manager who works onsite in Durant. "The team here at Big Lots has been amazing and very supportive. Anytime I have any questions or needs, they are there to support me."

"Our stores from the Durant distribution center now are serviced at the highest level they ever have been at this point," notes Shinlever. "That makes a huge difference to the stores because they're able to improve their productivity. The stores don't have associates waiting for the truck. And because of that, they're more efficient at the unload. They've improved not only their productivity, but they decreased their total detention costs."

He adds that productivity at the Durant DC has also improved since Ruan right sized the trailer pool with units now always available at the 40 outbound doors. Warehouse associates can finish their picking and not have products stacking up at the docks, as trailers can be loaded on time.

Shinlever says that with Ruan, they found a long-term partner. "We wanted a partner who would be able to solve solutions at scale, who could grow with us and also matched our own company culture - one of being able to succeed together and playing to win," he shares.

DCV-TV 2: Case Studies

