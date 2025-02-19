Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Automation delivers results for high-end designer

Interior design house Thibaut sees a 50% increase in distribution center productivity thanks to voice-directed picking technology from Voxware.

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffFeb 19, 2025
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

When you get the chance to automate your distribution center, take it.

That's exactly what leaders at interior design house Thibaut Design did when they relocated operations from two New Jersey distribution centers (DCs) into a single facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2019. Moving to an "empty shell of a building," as Thibaut's Michael Fechter describes it, was the perfect time to switch from a manual picking system to an automated one—in this case, one that would be driven by voice-directed technology.

"We were 100% paper-based picking in New Jersey," Fechter, the company's vice president of distribution and technology, explained in a case study published by Voxware last year. "We knew there was a need for automation, and when we moved to Charlotte, we wanted to implement that technology."

Fechter cites Voxware's promise of simple and easy integration, configuration, use, and training as some of the key reasons Thibaut's leaders chose the system. Since implementing the voice technology, the company has streamlined its fulfillment process and can onboard and cross-train warehouse employees in a fraction of the time it used to take back in New Jersey.

And the results speak for themselves.

"We've seen incredible gains [from a] productivity standpoint," Fechter reports. "A 50% increase from pre-implementation to today."

THE NEED FOR SPEED

Thibaut was founded in 1886 and is the oldest operating wallpaper company in the United States, according to Fechter. The company works with a global network of designers, shipping samples of wallpaper and fabrics around the world.

For the design house's warehouse associates, picking, packing, and shipping thousands of samples every day was a cumbersome, labor-intensive process—and one that was prone to inaccuracy. With its paper-based picking system, mispicks were common—Fechter cites a 2% to 5% mispick rate—which necessitated stationing an extra associate at each pack station to check that orders were accurate before they left the facility.

All that has changed since implementing Voxware's Voice Management Suite (VMS) at the Charlotte DC. The system automates the workflow and guides associates through the picking process via a headset, using voice commands. The hands-free, eyes-free solution allows workers to focus on locating and selecting the right item, with no paper-based lists to check or written instructions to follow.

Thibaut also uses the tech provider's analytics tool, VoxPilot, to monitor work progress, check orders, and keep track of incoming work—managers can see what orders are open, what's in process, and what's completed for the day, for example. And it uses VoxTempo, the system's natural language voice recognition (NLVR) solution, to streamline training. The intuitive app whittles training time down to minutes and gets associates up and working fast—and Thibaut hitting minimum productivity targets within hours, according to Fechter.

EXPECTED RESULTS REALIZED

Key benefits of the project include a reduction in mispicks—which have dropped to zero—and the elimination of those extra quality-control measures Thibaut needed in the New Jersey DCs.

"We've gotten to the point where we don't even measure mispicks today—because there are none," Fechter said in the case study. "Having an extra person at a pack station to [check] every order before we pack [it]—that's been eliminated. Not only is the pick right the first time, but [the order] also gets packed and shipped faster than ever before." The system has increased inventory accuracy as well. According to Fechter, it's now "well over 99.9%."


ArticleTechnologyEditorial
applicationsfebruary 2025voice-directed pickingvoxwarethibautpicking systems
ArticleTechnologyEditorial
applicationsfebruary 2025voice-directed pickingvoxwarethibautpicking systems

The Latest

Warehouse IT

In search of the right WMS

screenshots of devices with returns apps
Reverse Logistics

Optoro: 69% of shoppers admit to “wardrobing” fraud

robots carry goods through warehouse
Order Fulfillment & Packing

Fortna: rethink your distribution strategy for 2025

Labor Management

In Person: Keith Moore of AutoScheduler.AI

More Stories

indigo software screenshot WMS

Aptean adds British WMS vendor in latest acquisition

The Georgia-based enterprise software vendor Aptean today said it had acquired Indigo Software Ltd., a British provider of purpose-built warehouse management and logistics software solutions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Aptean said the move will add new capabilities to its warehouse management and supply chain management offerings for manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and 3PLs. Aptean currently provides enterprise resource planning (ERP), transportation management systems (TMS), and product lifecycle management (PLM) platforms.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot 2024-07-23 at 10.54.55 PM.png

Building products distribution firm QXO builds $5 billion war-chest

Building products distribution company QXO Inc., the startup created last year by XPO Logistics founder Brad Jacobs, has raised a $5 billion war-chest and intends to spend the money to grow its business through acquisitions, the company said Monday.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based QXO gained the backing through a $620 million round unveiled yesterday, which come immediately after it raised another $3.5 billion last week. Those investments followed the company’s initial backing, which included $900 million from Jacobs’ own investment firm, Jacobs Private Equity, and $100 million from Sequoia Heritage and other co-investors.

Keep ReadingShow less
aptean Warehouse-distribution-center-1136510-scaled.jpeg

Aptean stays in acquisition mode

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendor Aptean is still in acquisition mode, announcing today that it has bought Principal Logistics Technologies (PLT), an Irish provider of purpose-built warehouse management and supply chain optimization software solutions.

Alpharetta, Georgia-based Aptean said the move adds new capabilities to its warehouse management and supply chain management offerings for wholesalers, importers, manufacturers, retailers, and 3PLs. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Keep ReadingShow less

Bridging the labor gap through automation

Sometimes the most difficult part of implementing automation is getting it to play nicely with your other technology solutions. 

Hagen Group, a multinational manufacturer and distributor of pet products, is a case in point. In a bid to reduce its dependence on temporary labor at its Las Vegas distribution facility, Hagen had decided to implement 6 River Systems’ (6RS) “Chuck” autonomous mobile robots (AMRs)—a solution it hoped would prove easy to install as it would require no major changes to the DC’s layout. However, when Hagen tried to integrate the robots with its existing warehouse management system (WMS), it ran into a problem: The WMS lacked the built-in application programming interface (API) needed to leverage the AMRs’ full capabilities. 

Keep ReadingShow less
WERC_Alpine.jpeg

Mastering the art of WMS and TMS selection

Choosing and implementing software systems for your business is never easy, especially when trying to figure out the best technology for your warehouse management and transportation management needs. Big box retailer Ocean State Job Lot worked with boutique consulting firm Alpine Supply Chain Solutions to manage this process recently, and the two companies discussed the ins and outs of selection and implementation in an afternoon session on day one of the Warehousing Education and Research Council’s (WERC) 2024 Conference, taking place this week in Dallas.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2025.