3PL LVK will partner with Instawork to find warehouse labor

The third-party logistics provider (3PL) LVK will partner with Instawork, whose app connects hourly professionals with local jobs, with the partners saying the move will answer a structural shortage of warehouse workers.

The deal will work by integrating LVK’s warehouse operations software with Instawork's network of vetted hourly workers, creating a lever to scale up warehouse operations across North America, they said.

That step is necessary because the warehouse industry can’t find enough workers to support its continued expansion to meet surging consumer demand. In fact, Instawork’s State of Warehouse Labor report has found that 43% of businesses had to forego revenue as a result of insufficient staffing.

"By joining forces with LVK, we are taking a significant step towards empowering warehouses with the tools and labor they need to thrive in today's fast-paced environment," Alex Vinden, General Manager of Light Industrial for Instawork, said in a release. "Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to warehouse operators, ensuring they can meet customer demands with precision and agility."

According to Maggie Barnett, CEO of LVK, the new linkage will equip warehouses with both the labor and the technology they need in today's competitive landscape. "LVK is excited to partner with Instawork to bring transformative solutions to the warehouse industry," Barnett said. "Our combined expertise will empower warehouse operators to enhance their operations, reduce costs, and improve service levels, ultimately driving success in a competitive landscape."