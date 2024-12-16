Investor-backed CargoSprint acquires Advent eModal

Private equity firms are continuing to make waves in the logistics sector, as the Atlanta-based cargo payments and scheduling platform CargoSprint today acquired Advent Intermodal Solutions LLC, a New Jersey firm known as Advent eModal that says its cloud-based platform speeds up laden container movement at ports and intermodal hubs.
According to CargoSprint—which is backed by the private equity investment firm Lone View Capital—the move will expand the breadth of global trade that it facilitates and enhance its existing solutions for air, sea and land freight. The acquisition follows Lone View Capital’s deal just last month to buy a majority ownership stake in CargoSprint.
"CargoSprint and Advent eModal have a shared heritage as founder-led enterprises that rose to market leading positions by combining deep industry expertise with a passion for innovation. We look forward to supporting the combined company as it continues to drive efficiency in global trade,” said Doug Ceto, Partner at Lone View Capital.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Parvez Mansuri, founder and former CEO of Advent eModal, will act as Chief Strategy Officer and remain a member of the board of directors of the combined company.
Advent eModal says its cloud-based platform, eModal, connects all parts of the shipping process, making it easier for ports, carriers, logistics providers and other stakeholders to move containers, increase equipment utilization, and optimize payment workflows.