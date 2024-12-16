Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Investor-backed CargoSprint acquires Advent eModal

Private equity-fueled deal combines two cargo scheduling platforms.

screenshot of cargo booking tech from cargosprint
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 16, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Private equity firms are continuing to make waves in the logistics sector, as the Atlanta-based cargo payments and scheduling platform CargoSprint today acquired Advent Intermodal Solutions LLC, a New Jersey firm known as Advent eModal that says its cloud-based platform speeds up laden container movement at ports and intermodal hubs.

According to CargoSprint—which is backed by the private equity investment firm Lone View Capital—the move will expand the breadth of global trade that it facilitates and enhance its existing solutions for air, sea and land freight. The acquisition follows Lone View Capital’s deal just last month to buy a majority ownership stake in CargoSprint.

"CargoSprint and Advent eModal have a shared heritage as founder-led enterprises that rose to market leading positions by combining deep industry expertise with a passion for innovation. We look forward to supporting the combined company as it continues to drive efficiency in global trade,” said Doug Ceto, Partner at Lone View Capital.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Parvez Mansuri, founder and former CEO of Advent eModal, will act as Chief Strategy Officer and remain a member of the board of directors of the combined company.

Advent eModal says its cloud-based platform, eModal, connects all parts of the shipping process, making it easier for ports, carriers, logistics providers and other stakeholders to move containers, increase equipment utilization, and optimize payment workflows.

ArticleTechnologyEditorialTransportationMaritime & OceanIntermodal
cargosprintadvent emodaltechnology
ArticleTechnologyEditorialTransportationMaritime & OceanIntermodal
cargosprintadvent emodaltechnology

The Latest

eureka robotics tech for manufacturing and logistics
Robotics

Airbus Ventures invests $10.5 million in robotics startup

Boston Dynamics’ autonomous mobile robot “Spot”
Robotics

“Spotting” issues and staying ahead of the curve

containers and ships at port
Ports

AAFA urges ILA and USMX to resolve dockworker contract feud

parked 18-wheeler trucks
Freight Brokers

OOIDA urges truckers to support FMCSA transparency rule

More Stories

express parcel delivery worker on moped

Shipsi plans to expand its express delivery reach after acquisition

The consulting and startup incubation firm Rainmakers has acquired the on-demand delivery and logistics technology company Shipsi from Auctane, which provides shipping and fulfillment solutions.

Shipsi says its technology gives retailers the power to offer same-day shipping by mobilizing last-mile networks to deliver goods. That allows small stores to compete with retail giants by providing two-hour delivery services, the firm says.

Keep ReadingShow less
qued Screenshot 2024-08-16 at 12.23.30 PM.png

Qued platform automates pickup and delivery scheduling

A new tool from logistics tech startup Qued lets brokers, 3PLs and carriers use a simple email request to automatically schedule and confirm load appointments, the Virginia firm said.

The tool uses an AI-enabled smart workflow platform to automate the process by incorporating natural language processing to automatically read and respond to email-initiated requests.

Keep ReadingShow less
boxtop Screenshot 2024-06-11 at 11.59.31 AM.png

Descartes buys BoxTop Technologies for $13 million

Supply chain software vendor Descartes Systems Group is continuing its streak of swallowing up logistics software firms, today announcing it has bought BoxTop Technologies Limited for $13 million, marking its 32nd acquisition since 2015.

Founded in 1995, BoxTop is a British provider of shipment management solutions—including freight management software—for small- to mid-sized logistics services providers (LSPs). BoxTop says it helps LSPs digitize their operations and connect to the wider logistics community to manage the lifecycle of shipments. LSPs use the BoxTop platform to manage the secure and efficient movement of goods from quoting through to routing, booking, and final delivery.

Keep ReadingShow less
DCV24_02_inperson_Jim_Endres_1200x925.jpg

In Person interview: Jim Endres of Aptean

Jim Endres is the senior regional account manager at Aptean, a provider of industry-specific software to help transportation companies, distributors, and manufacturers operate and grow their businesses. Endres has more than 20 years of experience in the transportation management system (TMS) software industry, with expertise in private fleet route optimization, planned versus actual route visibility, and proof of delivery.

Q: What are the biggest supply chain management challenges that your solutions address?

Keep ReadingShow less
DCV24_modex_last_mile_theater_panel_1200x800.jpg

Last-Mile Roundtable: The nitty-gritty on the all-important last mile

Panel participants:

Tim Kraus


Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.