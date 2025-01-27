Aptean picks up fellow supply chain software vendor Logility

The Georgia-based enterprise software vendor Aptean has agreed to acquire Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a fellow supply chain software vendor that has been under pressure from its investors to find a buyer to take the NASDAQ-traded company private and increase its profit margins.

It appears to have found that buyer in Aptean, a deep-pocketed firm that is backed by the private equity firms TA Associates, Insight Partners, Charlesbank Capital Partners, and Clearlake Capital Group.

Aptean has not been shy about opening its pocket book for other acquisitions in recent years, buying targets such as the British warehouse software vendor Indigo Software Ltd. and the Irish WMS vendor Principal Logistics Technologies – both in 2024 – and making additional deals in 2022 and 2021.

Through the purchase, Aptean will gain Logility’s customer catalog of over 500 clients in 80 countries, spanning the consumer durable goods, apparel/accessories, food and beverage, industrial manufacturing, fast moving consumer goods, wholesale distribution, and chemicals verticals.

Aptean will also now own the firm’s technology, which Logility says includes demand planning, inventory and supply optimization, manufacturing operations, network design, and vendor and sourcing management.

“Logility possesses years of experience helping global organizations design, build, and manage their supply chains” Aptean CEO TVN Reddy said in a release. “The Logility platform delivers a mission-critical suite of AI-powered supply chain planning solutions designed to address even the most complex requirements. We look forward to welcoming Logility’s loyal customers and experienced team to Aptean.”