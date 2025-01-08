Skip to content
Kion Group teams with Accenture and Nvidia to design intelligent warehouses

The three companies will apply AI and digital twins to improve the performance of automated forklifts, smart cameras, and robotics.

drawing of warehouse for digital twin
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffJan 08, 2025
German lift truck giant Kion Group will work with the consulting firm Accenture to optimize supply chain operations using advanced AI and simulation technologies provided by microchip powerhouse Nvidia, the companies said Tuesday.

The three companies say the deal will allow clients to both define ideal set-ups for new warehouses and to continuously enhance existing facilities with Mega, an Nvidia Omniverse blueprint for large-scale industrial digital twins. The strategy includes a digital twin powered by physical AI – AI models that embody principles and qualities of the physical world – to improve the performance of intelligent warehouses that operate with automated forklifts, smart cameras and automation and robotics solutions.

The partners’ approach will take advantage of digital twins to plan warehouses and train robots, they said. “Future warehouses will function like massive autonomous robots, orchestrating fleets of robots within them,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said in a release. “By integrating Omniverse and Mega into their solutions, Kion and Accenture can dramatically accelerate the development of industrial AI and autonomy for the world’s distribution and logistics ecosystem.”

Kion said it will use Nvidia’s technology to provide digital twins of warehouses that allows facility operators to design the most efficient and safe warehouse configuration without interrupting operations for testing. That includes optimizing the number of robots, workers, and automation equipment. The digital twin provides a testing ground for all aspects of warehouse operations, including facility layouts, the behavior of robot fleets, and the optimal number of workers and intelligent vehicles, the company said.

In that approach, the digital twin doesn’t stop at simulating and testing configurations, but it also trains the warehouse robots to handle changing conditions such as demand, inventory fluctuation, and layout changes. Integrated with Kion’s warehouse management software (WMS), the digital twin assigns tasks like moving goods from buffer zones to storage locations to virtual robots. And powered by advanced AI, the virtual robots plan, execute, and refine these tasks in a continuous loop, simulating and ultimately optimizing real-world operations with infinite scenarios, Kion said.

kion groupaccenturenvidiadigital twin
More Stories

oracle otm_mobile_app_-_shipment_start_720.jpg

Oracle upgrades cloud supply chain and manufacturing platform

Enterprise software vendor Oracle today said it has added new logistics capabilities in its Oracle Fusion Cloud supply chain & manufacturing (SCM) platform to help customers increase visibility, reduce costs, automate compliance, and improve decision-making.

Overall, the changes are intended to help organizations increase the efficiency of their global supply chains even as they face significant challenges ranging from component shortages to disrupted shipping routes, ever-changing global trade agreements, and volatile customer demand. To quickly adapt their supply chains to the changing global business environment, logistics professionals need agile and efficient processes that can help them successfully navigate regulatory compliance, reduce the likelihood of trade bottlenecks, and mitigate the impact of on-going shipping disruptions, Oracle said. 

Keep ReadingShow less
accenture Screen Shot 2023-12-05 at 10.51.03 AM.png

Accenture and SAP team to build “supply chain nerve center”

The consulting firm Accenture and enterprise software vendor SAP SE are teaming up to build a “supply chain nerve center” that can help organizations reinvent their supply chains by reducing risk, enhancing visibility, and supporting sustainability goals, the companies said.

Targeted at the consumer products, high tech, industrial manufacturing, and automotive industries, the supply chain nerve center will use cloud, data, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics to provide n-tier transparency. That will allow organizations to identify risks beyond tier one and tier two suppliers by giving deeper visibility into their network of suppliers and subcontractors. It will also turns data into actionable insights and improve decision-making by sensing factors such as whether suppliers align with an organization’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, Accenture said.

Keep ReadingShow less
forrester buildingblocks.png

Forrester: metaverse components already exist today

Despite market skepticism about the much-hyped “industrial metaverse,” that platform has been steadily evolving in recent months, thanks to advances in the underlying technological components that power it, a report from the analyst firm Forrester says.

According to Forrester, the industrial metaverse doesn’t exist yet, but many of its building blocks do — and they already connect physical and digital experiences to deliver value in asset-intensive industries like manufacturing, the firm said in its report, “The Industrial Metaverse: Ignore The Hype And Focus On Technologies That Make A Difference.”

Keep ReadingShow less
gartner 2023-07-20-digital-twin-of-customer-csco.png

Gartner: Companies should create digital twins of their customers as well as themselves

Most chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) could get more benefit from their digitalization plans if they also took their customers’ operations into account, according to a survey from the technology consulting firm Gartner Inc. 

While an increasing number of companies are creating digital twins of their own supply chains, they are missing an opportunity to also build a “digital twin of the customer” (DToC), mirroring conditions at retailers, consumers, patients, or machine customers, the firm said. That nascent technology has the potential to revolutionize demand forecasting accuracy, vastly improve customer experience, and serve as a critical input to enhance the use of AI/ML tools.

Keep ReadingShow less
starboard FPB0EYNWQAIdCwU.png

Logility acquires supply chain modeling firm Starboard Solutions Corp.

Logistics optimization firm Logility Inc. is back on the takeover trail, announcing Tuesday that it had acquired Starboard Solutions Corp., a Traverse City, Michigan-based provider of supply chain network design software.

Starboard says that its platform creates a digital twin of the physical supply chain network and uses gaming technology to provide an interactive experience where users can explore answers to "what if" questions like: “What if I add another distribution point?,” “What if I consolidate production into one site?,” “What if I change up my supply mix?,” or “What if I re-route via a different port?”

Keep ReadingShow less
