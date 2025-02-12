Körber Supply Chain Software to rebrand as “Infios”

The logistics tech provider Körber Supply Chain Software continues to position itself in a fast-changing business landscape, aligning itself today with the digital transformation consulting firm Zero100.
That move comes shortly after Körber Supply Chain Software acquired the transportation management system (TMS) software firm MercuryGate, and then launched a literal rebranding of its name to “Infios.”
Körber Supply Chain Software—to be formally known as Infios beginning in March—has plenty of funding to make those strategic changes, since the company is a joint venture between its parent company, the German business technology powerhouse Körber AG and KKR, the California-based merger and acquisition specialist.
London-based Zero100 calls itself a membership-based intelligence company connecting, informing, and inspiring the world’s supply chain leaders to accelerate progress on digital supply chain transformation. In January the company gained new financial backing through a “growth investment” from the private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners. According to Zero100, that new financing will accelerate its tech, data, research, and talent capabilities, further strengthen its team, and enable further product and service innovation on behalf of the company’s customers.
Infios says it is joining that community to access Zero100’s data-driven research insights and advisory, and to integrate innovative sustainability practices and digital tools into its adaptable solutions. Infios’s catalog of technology includes order management, warehousing and fulfillment, and transportation management.
By harnessing advanced technologies such as AI and data analytics and providing businesses with the right level of flexibility and control to evolve and adapt solutions to their needs, Infios says it can help its customers optimize their entire supply chain ecosystem and create a more optimistic outlook.