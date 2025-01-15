Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Shippeo gains $30 million backing for its transportation visibility platform

French company plans to accelerate its expansion across North America and APAC, while enhancing its technology.

diagram of transportation modes
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffJan 15, 2025
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

The French transportation visibility provider Shippeo today said it has raised $30 million in financial backing, saying the money will support its accelerated expansion across North America and APAC, while driving enhancements to its “Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platform” product.

The funding round was led by Woven Capital, Toyota’s growth fund, with participation from existing investors: Battery Ventures, Partech, NGP Capital, Bpifrance Digital Venture, LFX Venture Partners, Shift4Good and Yamaha Motor Ventures. With this round, Shippeo’s total funding exceeds $140 million.

Shippeo says it offers real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, helping companies create sustainable, resilient supply chains. Its platform enables users to reduce logistics-related carbon emissions by making informed trade-offs between modes and carriers based on carbon footprint data.

"Global supply chains are facing unprecedented complexity, and real-time transport visibility is essential for building resilience” Prashant Bothra, Principal at Woven Capital, who is joining the Shippeo board, said in a release. “Shippeo’s platform empowers businesses to proactively address disruptions by transforming fragmented operations into streamlined, data-driven processes across all transport modes, offering precise tracking and predictive ETAs at scale—capabilities that would be resource-intensive to develop in-house. We are excited to support Shippeo’s journey to accelerate digitization while enhancing cost efficiency, planning accuracy, and customer experience across the supply chain.”

ArticleTechnologyEditorial
shippeogreen logistics
ArticleTechnologyEditorial
shippeogreen logistics

The Latest

Cover image for the white paper, "The threat of resiliency and sustainability in global supply chain management: expectations for 2025."
Article

CSCMP releases new white paper looking at potential supply chain impact of incoming Trump administration

grocery supply chain workers
Article

ReposiTrak and Upshop link platforms to enable food traceability

photo of smart AI grocery cart
Omnichannel

Instacart rolls its smart carts into grocery retailers across North America

photo of self driving forklift
Lift Trucks, Personnel & Burden Carriers

Cyngn gains $33 million for its self-driving forklifts

More Stories

maersk dual fuel containership

Maersk orders 20 dual-fuel container vessels

The Danish ocean freight and logistics giant A.P. Moller – Maersk has signed agreements with three shipyards to build a total of 20 container vessels equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of running on either methanol or liquified natural gas.

The move delivers on its August announcement of a fleet renewal plan that will allow the company to proceed on its path to decarbonization, according to a statement from Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding at Maersk.

Keep ReadingShow less
penske truck leasing site with rooftop solar panels

Penske activates solar panels at three truck leasing sites

Penske Truck Leasing will activate rooftop solar-powered systems at three U.S. locations by 2025 that handle truck leasing, rental, and maintenance, and plans to add seven more sites as part of an initiative to boost efficiency, minimize energy costs, and reduce emissions.

Penske said today that its facility in Channahon, Illinois, is now fully operational, and is predominantly powered by an onsite photovoltaic (PV) solar system, expected to generate roughly 80% of the building's energy needs at 200 KW capacity. Next, a Grand Rapids, Michigan, location will be also active in the coming months, and Penske's Linden, New Jersey, location is expected to go online in 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
Clorox partnership helps suppliers meet carbon reduction targets

Clorox partnership helps suppliers meet carbon reduction targets

Consumer packaged goods (CPG) provider The Clorox Co. has partnered with Manufacture 2030 (M2030) to help Clorox's suppliers meet their carbon reduction targets and advance the company's long-term goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

In addition to its flagship Clorox bleach product, Oakland, California-based Clorox manages a diverse catalog of brands including Hidden Valley Ranch, Glad, Pine-Sol, Burt’s Bees, Kingsford, Scoop Away, Fresh Step, 409, Brita, Liquid Plumr, and Tilex.

Keep ReadingShow less
deloitte obrien speaking at IFS show

Deloitte: clean energy transition offers opportunities

The clean energy transition continuing to sweep the globe will give companies in every sector the choice to either be disrupted or to capitalize on new opportunities, a sustainability expert from Deloitte said in a session today at a conference in Orlando held by the enterprise resource planning (ERP) firm IFS.

While corporate chief sustainability officers (CSOs) are likely already tracking those impacts, the truth is that they will actually affect every aspect of operations regardless of people’s role in a business, said John O’Brien, managing director of Deloitte’s sustainability and climate practice.

Keep ReadingShow less
factory for making sustainable aviation fuel

Honeywell technology will support sustainable aviation fuel plant

Industrial giant Honeywell will implement its technology at a Texas plant that plans to convert wood waste into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for Southwest Airlines Co., the company said today.

Under the agreement, USA BioEnergy (USABE) will use Honeywell’s Experion PKS Distributed Control System (DCS) and safety system at USABE’s new Texas Renewable Fuels Bon Wier advanced biorefinery.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2025.