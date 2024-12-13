Skip to content
Logility said to be seeking corporate buyers

Company says it has “no comment” after shareholder group complains the supply chain software vendor lags behind its competitors in stock market value.

Ben Ames
By Ben Ames Dec 13, 2024
The Atlanta-based supply chain software vendor Logility is declining to comment about reports that the company might be sold, following a call from certain shareholders to take the company private.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc., which was known as American Software Inc. until October 1 this year, says it delivers prescriptive demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply planning tools. That tech helps to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains, the company says.

The pressure to sell is coming from 2717 Partners LP, a San Francisco-based investment firm that sent a public letter this week to the company’s board of directors, calling for it “to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale of Logility.”

In 2717’s view, Logility is undervalued in public markets, and its stock has underperformed in comparison to “comparable companies” including Descartes Systems Group, Kinaxis, Manhattan Associates, SPS Commerce, and Tecsys. Its stock value has also lagged in comparison to “proxy peers” such as Agilysys, Aspen Technology, Asure Software, E2open, eGain, and PROS Holdings, 2717 said.

In response, Logility is currently working with an investment bank to gauge takeover interest from potential buyers, according to published reports.

The company itself is not talking about that process. In a press release on Thursday, Logility issued a press statement in response to recent market rumors and media reports. “In accordance with its standing policy, Logility has no comment to make concerning any market rumors or speculation,” the company said.

Just last year, Logility acquired the Belgian firm Garvis, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-based forecasting tools for demand planning and stock optimization. That deal followed previous acquisitions including Starboard Solutions Corp., Halo Business Intelligence, and AdapChain Inc.

The company has also seen corporate change in recent months, rebranding to its current name in October and announcing a new chairman of the board in February after the company’s co-founder, executive chairman and treasurer—James C. Edenfield—resigned his seat.

