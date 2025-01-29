Geodis goes airborne to speed cycle counts

As a contract provider of warehousing, logistics, and supply chain solutions, Geodis often has to provide customized services for clients.

That was the case recently when one of its customers asked Geodis to up its inventory monitoring game—specifically, to begin conducting quarterly cycle counts of the goods it stored at a Geodis site. Trouble was, performing more frequent counts would be something of a burden for the facility, which still conducted inventory counts manually—a process that was tedious and, depending on what else the team needed to accomplish, sometimes required overtime.

So Levallois, France-based Geodis launched a search for a technology solution that would both meet the customer’s demand and make its inventory monitoring more efficient overall, hoping to save time, labor, and money in the process.

SCAN AND DELIVER

Geodis found a solution with Gather AI, a Pittsburgh-based firm that automates inventory monitoring by deploying small drones to fly through a warehouse autonomously scanning pallets and cases. The system’s machine learning (ML) algorithm analyzes the resulting inventory pictures to identify barcodes, lot codes, text, and expiration dates; count boxes; and estimate occupancy, gathering information that warehouse operators need and comparing it with what’s in the warehouse management system (WMS).

Among other benefits, this means employees no longer have to spend long hours doing manual inventory counts with order-picker forklifts. On top of that, the warehouse manager is able to view inventory data in real time from a web dashboard and identify and address inventory exceptions.

But perhaps the biggest benefit of all is the speed at which it all happens. Gather AI’s drones perform those scans up to 15 times faster than traditional methods, the company says. To that point, it notes that before the drones were deployed at the Geodis site, four manual counters could complete approximately 800 counts in a day. By contrast, the drones are able to scan 1,200 locations per day.

FLEXIBLE FLYERS

Although Geodis had a number of options when it came to tech vendors, there were a couple of factors that tipped the odds in Gather AI’s favor, the partners said. One was its close cultural fit with Geodis. “Probably most important during that vetting process was understanding the cultural fit between Geodis and that vendor. We truly wanted to form a relationship with the company we selected,” Geodis Senior Director of Innovation Andy Johnston said in a release.

Speaking to this cultural fit, Johnston added, “Gather AI understood our business, our challenges, and the course of business throughout our day. They trained our personnel to get them comfortable with the technology and provided them with a tool that would truly make their job easier. This is pretty advanced technology, but the Gather AI user interface allowed our staff to see inventory variances intuitively, and they picked it up quickly. This shows me that Gather AI understood what we needed.”

Another factor in Gather AI’s favor was the prospect of a quick and easy deployment: Because the drones can conduct their missions without GPS or Wi-Fi, the supplier would be able to get its solution up and running quickly. In the words of Geodis Industrial Engineer Trent McDermott, “The Gather AI implementation process was efficient. There were no IT infrastructure or layout changes needed, and Gather AI was flexible with the installation to not disrupt peak hours for the operations team.”

QUICK RESULTS

Once the drones were in the air, Geodis saw immediate improvements in cycle counting speed, according to Gather AI. But that wasn’t the only benefit: Geodis was also able to more easily find misplaced pallets.

“Previously, we would research the inventory’s systemic license plate number (LPN),” McDermott explained. “We could narrow it down to a portion or a section of the warehouse where we thought that LPN was, but there was still a lot of ambiguity. So we would send an operator out on a mission to go hunt and find that LPN,” a process that could take a day or two to complete. But the days of scouring the facility for lost pallets are over. With Gather AI, the team can simply search in the dashboard to find the last location where the pallet was scanned.

And about that customer who wanted more frequent inventory counts? Geodis reports that it completed its first quarterly count for the client in half the time it had previously taken, with no overtime needed. “It’s a huge win for us to trim that time down,” McDermott said. “Just two weeks into the new quarter, we were able to have 40% of the warehouse completed.”