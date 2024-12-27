Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Australian supermarket chain rolls out AI-powered grocery carts

“Smart trolleys” are set to make their debut in the Asia Pacific region.

a family shops in a grocery store using a smart trolley
Photo courtesy of Instacart
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 27, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Grocery shoppers in Australia will soon be able to zip in and out of the store in record time, bypassing the lines for cashiers or self-checkout kiosks altogether. They can just walk in, make their selections, and walk out with their bags in hand.

The secret to this express shopping experience is the “Caper Cart,” an AI (artificial intelligence)-powered smart trolley from San Francisco-based Instacart. In its first deployment in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, the system is being tested by Coles Supermarkets, a food and beverage retailer with more than 1,800 grocery and liquor stores throughout the country.

To get started, customers simply grab a grocery cart-sized smart trolley at the store’s entrance and begin shopping, depositing the items directly into shopping bags as they go. The Caper Carts use onboard AI, cameras, and a built-in scale to automatically recognize items as they’re added to the trolley. Customers can watch their running total display on a screen—just as if they were shopping online—then swipe their credit card on the trolley’s payment terminal to complete the purchase.

“As the first retailer in Australia to introduce AI-powered trolleys, we’re excited to offer our customers a convenient and engaging way to shop in-store, helping them save time, manage their budget, and check out faster—or at their own pace,” Coles’ chief digital officer, Ben Hassing, said in a release. “The Coles smart trolley illustrates our omnichannel approach, leveraging digital capabilities to enrich the in-store experience.”

TechnologyEditorialIndustry Press Room
artificial intelligenceinstacartcoles supermarketssupply chain it
TechnologyEditorialIndustry Press Room
artificial intelligenceinstacartcoles supermarketssupply chain it

The Latest

Transportation leaders to meet January 5-9
Article

Transportation leaders to meet January 5-9

a women in an office watching a delivery of boxes
Material Handling

How green is your glue?

a saia ltl freight truck on the road
Transportation

Saia celebrates 100 years in trucking

2024 International Foodservice Distributor Association’s (IFDA) National Championship
Transportation

Truckers, warehouse workers get some love

More Stories

screenshots for starboard trade software

Canadian startup gains $5.5 million for AI-based global trade platform

A Canadian startup that provides AI-powered logistics solutions has gained $5.5 million in seed funding to support its concept of creating a digital platform for global trade, according to Toronto-based Starboard.

The round was led by Eclipse, with participation from previous backers Garuda Ventures and Everywhere Ventures. The firm says it will use its new backing to expand its engineering team in Toronto and accelerate its AI-driven product development to simplify supply chain complexities.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot of cargo booking tech from cargosprint

Investor-backed CargoSprint acquires Advent eModal

Private equity firms are continuing to make waves in the logistics sector, as the Atlanta-based cargo payments and scheduling platform CargoSprint today acquired Advent Intermodal Solutions LLC, a New Jersey firm known as Advent eModal that says its cloud-based platform speeds up laden container movement at ports and intermodal hubs.

According to CargoSprint—which is backed by the private equity investment firm Lone View Capital—the move will expand the breadth of global trade that it facilitates and enhance its existing solutions for air, sea and land freight. The acquisition follows Lone View Capital’s deal just last month to buy a majority ownership stake in CargoSprint.

Keep ReadingShow less
diagram of software from logility

Logility said to be seeking corporate buyers

The Atlanta-based supply chain software vendor Logility is declining to comment about reports that the company might be sold, following a call from certain shareholders to take the company private.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc., which was known as American Software Inc. until October 1 this year, says it delivers prescriptive demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply planning tools. That tech helps to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains, the company says.

Keep ReadingShow less
image of forklift showing data collection

Supply chain managers point to data accuracy gap

Supply chain managers say one of their top headaches heading into 2025 is a data accuracy gap that leaves many struggling to find the level of insights and visibility required to respond quickly to market changes, according to a report from RAIN RFID and Internet of Things provider Impinj.

Even worse, many managers are overconfident in their data. The majority (91%) of supply chain managers believe they are equipped to drive accurate supply chain visibility, but the reality is that only a third (33%) consistently obtain accurate, real-time inventory data.

Keep ReadingShow less
new technologies illustration with lightbulbs

Supply chain startups get creative

When it comes to logistics technology, the pace of innovation has never been faster. In recent years, the market has been inundated by waves of cool new tech tools, all promising to help users enhance their operations and cope with today’s myriad supply chain challenges.

But that ever-expanding array of offerings can make it difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff—technology that’s the real deal versus technology that’s just “vaporware,” meaning products that don’t live up to their hype and may even still be in the conceptual stage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.