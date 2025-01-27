Netstock says latest software helps SMBs adopt AI

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) today got a new set of AI-powered capabilities for supply chain visibility and decision-making, as part of the latest software release from the Boston-based predictive supply chain planning software provider Netstock.
Netstock included the upgrades in AI Pack, a series of capabilities within the firm’s Predictor Inventory Advisor platform, saying they will unlock supply chain agility and enable SMBs to optimize inventory management with advanced intelligence.
The new tools come as SMBs are navigating an ever-increasing storm of supply chain challenges, even as many of those small companies are still relying on manual processes that limit their visibility and adaptability, the company said.
Despite those challenges, AI adoption among SMBs remains slow. Netstock’s recent Benchmark Report revealed that concerns about data integrity and inconsistent answers are key barriers to AI adoption in logistics, with only 23% of the SMBs surveyed having invested in AI.
Netstock says its new AI Pack is designed to help SMBs overcome these hurdles.
“Many SMBs are still relying on outdated tools like spreadsheets and phone calls to manage their inventory. Dashboards have helped by visualizing the right data, but for lean teams, the sheer volume of information can quickly lead to overload. Even with all the data in front of them, it’s tough to know what to do next,” Barry Kukkuk, CTO at Netstock, said in a release.
“Our latest AI capabilities change that by removing the guesswork and delivering clear, actionable recommendations. This makes decision-making easier, allowing businesses to focus on building stronger supplier relationships and driving strategic growth, rather than getting bogged down in the details of inventory management,” Kukkuk said.