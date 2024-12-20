Tech incubator Zebox lists top 10 logistics startups

The logistics tech firm incubator Zebox, a unit of supply chain giant CMA CGM Group, plans to show off 10 of its top startup businesses at the annual technology trade show CES in January, the French company said today.
Founded in 2018, Zebox calls itself an international innovation accelerator expert in the fields of maritime industry, logistics & media. The Marseille, France-based unit is supported by major companies in the sector, such as BNSF Railway, Blume Global, Trac Intermodal, Vinci, CEVA Logistics, Transdev and Port of Virginia.
To mark its first attendance at the CES show, Zebox said it has selected 10 of the “most outstanding” startups from its acceleration program to present at Eureka Park, the trade show’s dedicated track for startup firms that are seeking mentors, investors, and press coverage.
To participate in that program, Zebox said it chose 10 French and American companies that are working to leverage cutting-edge technologies to address major industrial challenges and drive meaningful transformations:
- Aerleum: CO2 capture and conversion technology producing cost-competitive synthetic fuels and chemicals, enabling decarbonization in hard-to-electrify sectors such as maritime and aviation.
Akidaia (CES Innovation Award Winner 2024): Offline access control system offering robust cybersecurity, easy deployment, and secure operation, even in remote or mobile sites.
- BE ENERGY: Innovative clean energy solutions recognized for their groundbreaking impact on sustainable energy.
- Biomitech (CES Innovation Award Winner 2025): Air purification system that transforms atmospheric pollution into oxygen and biomass through photosynthesis.
- Flying Ship Technologies, Corp,: Building unmanned, autonomous, and eco-friendly ground-effect vessels for efficient cargo delivery to tens of thousands of destinations.
- Gazelle: Next-generation chargers made more compact and efficient by advanced technology developed by Wise Integration.
- HawAI.tech: Hardware accelerators designed to enhance probabilistic artificial intelligence, promoting energy efficiency and explainability.
- Okular Logistics: AI-powered smart cameras and analytics to automate warehouse operations, ensure real-time inventory accuracy, and reduce costs.
- OTRERA NEW ENERGY: Compact modular reactor (SMR) harnessing over 50 years of French expertise to provide cost-effective, decarbonized electricity and heat.
- Zadar Labs, Inc.: High-resolution imaging radars for surveillance, autonomous systems, and beyond.