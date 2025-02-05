Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Supply chain pros are wary of inflation and labor woes

Kenco survey shows many companies are willing to spend on innovation projects to improve efficiency.

photo collage of warehouse tech
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffFeb 05, 2025
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

The top worries that supply chain leaders hope to address with new innovations this year include inflationary concerns (68%) and labor shortages (50%), according to a survey on innovation from the third-party logistics provider (3PL) Kenco.

And many of them will have a budget to do it, since 51% of supply chain professionals with existing innovation budgets saw an increase earmarked for 2025, suggesting an even greater emphasis on investing in new technologies to meet rising demand, Kenco said in its “2025 Supply Chain Innovation” survey.

One of the biggest targets for innovation spending will artificial intelligence, as supply chain leaders look to use AI to automate time-consuming tasks. The survey showed that 41% are making AI a key part of their innovation strategy, with a third already leveraging it for data visibility, 29% for quality control, and 26% for labor optimization.

Still, lingering concerns around how to effectively and securely implement AI are leading some companies to sidestep the technology altogether. More than a third – 35% – said they’re largely prevented from using AI because of company policy, leaving an opportunity to streamline operations on the table.

“Avoiding AI entirely is no longer an option. Implementing it strategically can give supply chain-focused companies a serious competitive advantage,” Kristi Montgomery, Vice President, Innovation, Research & Development at Kenco, said in a release. “Now’s the time for organizations to explore and experiment with the tech, especially for automating data-heavy operations such as demand planning, shipping, and receiving to optimize your operations and unlock true efficiency.”

Among the survey’s other top findings:

  • there was essentially three-way tie for which physical automation tools professionals are looking to adopt in the coming year: robotics (43%), sensors and automatic identification (40%), and 3D printing (40%).
  • professionals tend to select a proven developer for providing supply chain innovation, but many also pick start-ups. Forty-five percent said they work with a mix of new and established developers, compared to 39% who work with established technologies only.
  • there’s room to grow in partnering with 3PLs for innovation: only 13% said their 3PL identified a need for innovation, and just 8% partnered with a 3PL to bring a technology to life.
TechnologyArticleEditorial
kencotechnology
TechnologyArticleEditorial
kencotechnology

The Latest

kion linde tugger truck
Lift Trucks, Personnel & Burden Carriers

Kion Group plans layoffs in cost-cutting plan

screenshot of oracle AI agents
Artificial Intelligence

Oracle adds AI agents to supply chain and manufacturing software

volvo and waabi self driving truck
Autonomous Trucks

Volvo deepens partnership with Waabi for self-driving truck tech

More Stories

Warp Announces Preparation for U.S. Government Partnership to Enhance Service and Efficiency

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp, a tech-powered network of cross-docks and carriers offering various vehicle sizes, announced that 2025 it will extend its solutions and services to the U.S. government. Warp aims to modernize government freight logistics with machine-learning-driven planning, optimized network strategies, and flexible solutions to create efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable supply chain transportation.

Focused on optimizing every load, every time, Warp employs machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and groundbreaking consolidation techniques to blur the traditional lines of freight shipping by combining the best elements of LTL, FTL, and parcel delivery. Using its homogenous fleet including cargo vans, sedans, box trucks, and 53-foot trailers, Warp facilitates carrier injections, inbound vendor consolidation, pool point distribution, zone-skipping, store replenishment, and national retail distribution for some of the world’s largest shippers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Supply chain leaders say technology is key to business growth as global trade complexities rise

Supply chain leaders say technology is key to business growth as global trade complexities rise

Nearly three-quarters of supply chain executives view technology as fundamental to their company’s growth strategy, according to a study by logistics technology vendor Descartes Systems Group, released this week. The study of nearly 1,000 supply chain and logistics leaders from across Europe, North and South America, and Asia-Pacific identified the increasingly complex global trade environment as a major challenge that technology tools can help tame.

“For companies in diverse industries, global trade has become much more complex, with many new challenges to traditional business operations,” Jackson Wood, director, industry strategy at Descartes, said in a statement announcing the findings. “As businesses contend with tariffs and trade barriers, geopolitical instability, supply chain disruptions and compliance requirements, technology tools can help them build greater agility and resilience into their supply chains to compete more effectively.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Study: Industry workers bypass essential processes amid mounting stress

Study: Industry workers bypass essential processes amid mounting stress

Manufacturing and logistics workers are raising a red flag over workplace quality issues according to industry research released this week.

A comparative study of more than 4,000 workers from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia found that manufacturing and logistics workers say they have seen colleagues reduce the quality of their work and not follow processes in the workplace over the past year, with rates exceeding the overall average by 11% and 8%, respectively.

Keep ReadingShow less
Report: Five trends in AI and data science for 2025

Report: Five trends in AI and data science for 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) and data science were hot business topics in 2024 and will remain on the front burner in 2025, according to recent research published in AI in Action, a series of technology-focused columns in the MIT Sloan Management Review.

In Five Trends in AI and Data Science for 2025, researchers Tom Davenport and Randy Bean outline ways in which AI and our data-driven culture will continue to shape the business landscape in the coming year. The information comes from a range of recent AI-focused research projects, including the 2025 AI & Data Leadership Executive Benchmark Survey, an annual survey of data, analytics, and AI executives conducted by Bean’s educational firm, Data & AI Leadership Exchange.

Keep ReadingShow less
chart of cybersecurity ratings by sector

Only 6% of Fortune 500 companies scored an A for cyber defense

Despite the growing threat of cyberattacks, most organizations haven’t raised their security standards accordingly, as an assessment from CyberNews shows that 84% of analyzed Fortune 500 companies scored a D or worse for their cybersecurity efforts.

Put another way, only 6% of Fortune 500 companies scored an A for their cybersecurity efforts, as companies worldwide hustle to defend against threats caused by the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks, coupled with the expanding attack surface due to cloud adoption, remote work, and complex supply chains.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2025.