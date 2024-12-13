“Smart” vans speed package delivery

Amazon package deliveries are about to get a little bit faster—thanks to specially outfitted delivery vans and the magic of AI.
Last month, the mega-retailer introduced its Vision-Assisted Package Retrieval (VAPR)solution, an AI (artificial intelligence)-powered system designed to cut the time it takes drivers to retrieve packages from the back of the van.
According to Amazon, VAPR kicks in when the van arrives at a delivery location, automatically projecting a green “O” on all packages that will be delivered at that stop and a red “X” on all other packages. Not only does that allow the driver to find the right package in seconds, the company says, but it also eliminates the need to organize packages by stop, read and scan labels, and manually check the customer’s name and address to ensure they have the right parcels. As Amazon puts it, “[Drivers] simply have to look for VAPR’s green light, grab, and go.”
The technology combines artificial intelligence (AI) with Amazon Robotics Identification (AR-ID), a form of computer vision originally developed to help fulfillment centers speed up putaway and picking operations. Linked to the van’s delivery route navigation system, AR-ID replaces the need for manual barcode scanning by using specially designed light projectors and cameras mounted inside the van to locate and decipher multiple barcodes in real time, according to the company.
In field tests, VAPR reduced perceived physical and mental effort for drivers by 67% and saved more than 30 minutes per route, Amazon says. The company now plans to roll out VAPR in 1,000 Amazon electric delivery vans from Rivian by early 2025.