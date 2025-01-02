Skip to content
Only 6% of Fortune 500 companies scored an A for cyber defense

Category of transportation and logistics companies had the highest share of A-level companies, with 20%, CyberNews says.

chart of cybersecurity ratings by sector
DC Velocity Staff
Jan 02, 2025
Despite the growing threat of cyberattacks, most organizations haven’t raised their security standards accordingly, as an assessment from CyberNews shows that 84% of analyzed Fortune 500 companies scored a D or worse for their cybersecurity efforts.

Put another way, only 6% of Fortune 500 companies scored an A for their cybersecurity efforts, as companies worldwide hustle to defend against threats caused by the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks, coupled with the expanding attack surface due to cloud adoption, remote work, and complex supply chains.

That assessment comes from a Cybernews Business Digital Index report from the Vilnius, Lithuania-based group, which evaluated risk across seven key areas: software patching, web application security, email security, system reputation, SSL Configuration, system hosting, and data breach history.

Despite those poor results, the category of transportation and logistics companies had the highest share of A-level companies (20%). That was following by technology and IT (18%), healthcare and pharmaceuticals (10%), and construction and engineering (9%), the security experts found.

