Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Houchens Food Group taps eGrowcery for e-com grocery tech

Kentucky chain operates 400 grocery, convenience, hardware/DIY, and foodservice locations in 15 states.

phone screen of online grocery order
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffJan 29, 2025
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Grocery shoppers at select IGA, Price Less, and Food Giant stores will soon be able to use an upgraded in-store digital commerce experience, since store chain operator Houchens Food Group said it would deploy technology from eGrowcery, provider of a retail food industry white-label digital commerce platform.

Kentucky-based Houchens Food Group, which owns and operates more than 400 grocery, convenience, hardware/DIY, and foodservice locations in 15 states, said the move would empower retailers to rethink how and when to engage their shoppers best.

“At HFG we are focused on technology vendors that allow for highly targeted and personalized customer experiences, data-driven decision making, and e-commerce capabilities that do not interrupt day to day customer service at store level. We are thrilled to partner with eGrowcery to assist us in targeting the right audience with the right message at the right time,” Craig Knies, Chief Marketing Officer of Houchens Food Group, said in a release.

Michigan-based eGrowcery, which operates both in the United States and abroad, says it gives retail groups like Houchens Food Group the ability to provide a white-label e-commerce platform to the retailers it supplies, and integrate the program into the company’s overall technology offering. “Houchens Food Group is a great example of an organization that is working hard to simultaneously enhance its technology offering, engage shoppers through more channels and alleviate some of the administrative burden for its staff,” Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery, said.

E-CommerceArticleEditorialOmnichannelTech & InfrastructureSC Services
egrowceryhouchens food groupe-commerce
E-CommerceArticleEditorialOmnichannelTech & InfrastructureSC Services
egrowceryhouchens food groupe-commerce

The Latest

solar panels in a field
Green (Carbon Mapping, etc.)

J.B. Hunt launches solar farm to power its three HQ buildings

a drone flying in a warehouse
Technology

Geodis goes airborne to speed cycle counts

NMFTA to release proposed freight classification changes this week
Featured

NMFTA to release proposed freight classification changes this week

More Stories

retail workers fulfilling orders

NRF: Retail sales continued to grow in August

Retail sales continued to grow in August, fueled by rising wages amid falling inflation, according to a National Retail Federation (NRF) analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data released yesterday.

By the numbers, overall retail sales in August were up 0.1% seasonally adjusted month over month and up 2.1% unadjusted year over year. That compared with increases of 1.1% month over month and 2.9% year over year in July.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2025.