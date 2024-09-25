Taylor Swift’s songs influence demand patterns

Global supply chains have long had to weather disruptions triggered by sudden spikes in demand. Holiday gift shopping, big price discounts, and stocking up before major storms are just a few reasons for jumps in consumption. Now there’s another variable to consider: Taylor Swift.
Devoted fans of the pop megastar often wear outfits reflecting Swift’s own costumes or references to her songs when they attend concerts. Her influence is so notable that, according to London-based Dalston Mill Fabrics, the singer’s lyrics appear to drive spikes in demand for certain styles and fabrics.
Songs on Swift’s most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, mention several types of clothing and have boosted fans’ interest in similar items. For instance, as any Swiftie knows, miniskirts have always been a signature piece in Taylor’s wardrobe. But this summer, they jumped in importance thanks to a reference in her song “imgonnagetyouback,” which begins with the words “Lilac short skirt, the one that fits me like skin.” The singer wore a lilac skirt in a video for the song, increasing the hype. Since the video was released, worldwide internet searches for “lilac skirt” have skyrocketed by 992%, reaching a peak in July, Dalston Mill said, citing data from Google Trends. The fabric purveyor reports similar search trends for black dresses, lace tops, and dresses with buttons, all of which are mentioned on the album.
“The recent release of The Tortured Poets Department has solidified Taylor Swift’s reputation as a fashion icon,” a Dalston Mill spokesperson said in a release. “These search spikes also demonstrate Taylor Swift’s position as a global trendsetter. Her influence is indisputable, and it will be great to see Swifties debuting some of these outfit trends at the upcoming Eras Tour shows.”Which prompts a burning question for supply chain professionals: Should demand planners in the apparel industry consider Taylor Swift albums as leading indicators in their forecasts?