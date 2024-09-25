Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift’s songs influence demand patterns

The pop megastar’s lyrics often drive spikes in demand for certain types of apparel.

Taylor Swift
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffSep 25, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Global supply chains have long had to weather disruptions triggered by sudden spikes in demand. Holiday gift shopping, big price discounts, and stocking up before major storms are just a few reasons for jumps in consumption. Now there’s another variable to consider: Taylor Swift.

Devoted fans of the pop megastar often wear outfits reflecting Swift’s own costumes or references to her songs when they attend concerts. Her influence is so notable that, according to London-based Dalston Mill Fabrics, the singer’s lyrics appear to drive spikes in demand for certain styles and fabrics.

Songs on Swift’s most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, mention several types of clothing and have boosted fans’ interest in similar items. For instance, as any Swiftie knows, miniskirts have always been a signature piece in Taylor’s wardrobe. But this summer, they jumped in importance thanks to a reference in her song “imgonnagetyouback,” which begins with the words “Lilac short skirt, the one that fits me like skin.” The singer wore a lilac skirt in a video for the song, increasing the hype. Since the video was released, worldwide internet searches for “lilac skirt” have skyrocketed by 992%, reaching a peak in July, Dalston Mill said, citing data from Google Trends. The fabric purveyor reports similar search trends for black dresses, lace tops, and dresses with buttons, all of which are mentioned on the album.

“The recent release of The Tortured Poets Department has solidified Taylor Swift’s reputation as a fashion icon,” a Dalston Mill spokesperson said in a release. “These search spikes also demonstrate Taylor Swift’s position as a global trendsetter. Her influence is indisputable, and it will be great to see Swifties debuting some of these outfit trends at the upcoming Eras Tour shows.”

Which prompts a burning question for supply chain professionals: Should demand planners in the apparel industry consider Taylor Swift albums as leading indicators in their forecasts?
ArticleEditorial
supply chain itdemand planningpurchasingprocurementdalston mill fabrics
ArticleEditorial
supply chain itdemand planningpurchasingprocurementdalston mill fabrics

The Latest

Featured

Logistics gives back: September 2024

Forklift in warehouse
Featured

Hyster-Yale partners with Dept. of Defense’s SkillBridge program

Greg Swift of Schneider National
Featured

Truck driver achieves 5 million miles without an accident

Young scientist looking at test tube
Featured

Battery Council International launches student scholarship program

More Stories

Hydrogen FCEV (fuel-cell-powered electric refuse vehicle)

Hydrogen fuel cells could soon power refuse-collection trucks

Logistics service providers looking to cut emissions from their transportation operations have largely focused on the switch from internal combustion engines to battery electric vehicles (BEVs). But some proponents say that hydrogen fuel cells are a better way to generate the electricity required to reach that goal. A new demonstration project now underway is designed to prove their point.

Hyzon, an Illinois-based provider of hydrogen fuel-cell systems, has teamed up with New Way Trucks, a manufacturer of refuse-truck bodies in Iowa, to create what they call North America’s first hydrogen fuel-cell-powered electric refuse vehicle (FCEV), otherwise known as an electric garbage truck.

Keep ReadingShow less

Learning to do green math

The announcement from the electric vehicle (EV) charging company contained a really big number: 1 million. That’s the number of places in North America and Europe where drivers can go to charge up their cars, according to ChargePoint, a California company that provides a list of those charging stations on its smartphone app. And it’s important because the lack of a robust charging network has been one of the main obstacles to the mass transition from fossil fuel to battery power.

But the number also made me wonder, How does that stack up against the number of service stations where drivers can pump gas or diesel? And since charging an electric car takes longer than filling a tank, does the EV industry need more plugs than pumps anyway?

Keep ReadingShow less

CARB’s rail regs: Too far too soon

Earlier this year, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) adopted new regulations that will eventually ban most forklifts with internal combustion engines from operating in the Golden State. With a few exceptions, companies will have to phase out their carbon-emitting trucks between 2028 and 2037. These regulations are designed to help clear the skies over California, even though lift trucks are responsible for a very small percentage of the state’s air pollution.

CARB has also begun to target drayage trucks that operate in California, with the goal of having only zero-emission models in use by 2035. It has offered incentives, such as grants and access to dedicated lanes at ports, to encourage the shift.

Keep ReadingShow less
What’s ahead for MFCs?

What’s ahead for MFCs?

It wasn’t long ago that the term “microfulfillment center,” or MFC, frequently cropped up in logistics industry conversations. The trend reflected a need for local inventory sources that could fill accelerating demand for last-mile delivery as e-commerce surged during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the grocery market.

You hear the term far less frequently today. Demand for MFCs has softened alongside steadying e-grocery sales over the past few years, but experts say the market for microfulfillment remains strong, with emerging opportunities that hold promise for equipment vendors and e-commerce players alike.

Keep ReadingShow less
map of hurricane forecast track

Helene threatens Florida as storm nears hurricane strength

Residents and businesses along the Florida panhandle today are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Helene, which is forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane by the time it strikes the northeast Gulf Coast on Thursday.

Hurricane and storm surge watches are already in effect for that area, which could see heavy rain and flash flooding across portions of Florida, the Southeast U.S., Southern Appalachians, and the Tennessee Valley, according to predictions from the National Hurricane Center.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.