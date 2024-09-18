Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Survey: Tighter returns policies shrink consumer spending

69% of shoppers state that tighter returns policies are deterring them from making purchases, Blue Yonder says.

e-commerce shirt and mug packaged in shipping box
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffSep 18, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

As retailers seek to cut the climbing costs of handling product returns, many are discovering that U.S. consumers shrink their spending when confronted with tighter returns policies, according to a report from Blue Yonder.

That finding comes from Scottsdale, Arizona-based Blue Yonder’s “2024 Consumer Retail Returns Survey,” a third-party study which collected responses from 1,000+ U.S. consumers in July.

The results show that 91% of those surveyed acknowledge that a lenient returns policy influences their buying decisions. Among them, Gen Z and Millennial purchasing decisions were most impacted, with 3 in 4 consumers stating that tighter returns policies deterred them from making purchases.

Of consumers who are aware of stricter returns policies, 69% state that tighter returns policies are deterring them from making purchases, which is up significantly from 59% in 2023. When asked about the tighter returns policies, 51% of survey respondents felt restrictions on returns are either inconvenient or unfair, versus just 37% saying they were fair and understandable.

“We're seeing that tighter returns policies are starting to deter consumers from making purchases, particularly among the Gen Z and Millennial generations," Tim Robinson, corporate vice president, Returns, Blue Yonder, said in a release. "Retailers have long acknowledged that they needed to tackle returns to reduce costs – the challenge now is to strike a balance between protecting their margins and maintaining a customer-friendly returns experience."

Retails have been rolling out the tighter policies because the returns process is so costly. In fact, many stores are now telling consumers to keep unwanted items to avoid the expensive and labor-intensive processes associated with shipping, sorting, and handling the goods. Almost three out of four consumers surveyed (72%) have been given this direction by a retailer.

Still, consumers say they need the opportunity to return their purchases. Consistent with last year’s survey, 75% of respondents cite the most common reason for returns is incorrect sizing. Other reasons cited by respondents include item damage at 68%, followed by changing one's mind or disliking the item (49%), and receiving the wrong product (47%).

One way retailers can meet that persistent demand is by deploying third-party returns services—such as a drop-off location or mailing service—the Blue Yonder survey showed. When asked what factors would make them use a third-party returns service, 62% of consumers said lower or no shipping fees, 60% cited the convenience of drop-off locations, 47% said faster refund processing, 39% cited assurance of hassle-free returns, and 38% said reliable tracking and confirmation of returned items.

“Where the goal is to mitigate the cost of returns, retailers should be looking for ways to do more than tightening their policies to reduce returns rates,” said Robinson. “Gathering data and automating intelligent decision-making for every return will bring costs down through more efficient transportation and reduced waste without impacting the customer experience. That data is also incredibly valuable to reduce returns rates, helping retailers to see the patterns of which items are returned, by which customer segments, and why; and to act accordingly.”

ArticleEditorialTransportationTruckingSC Services
product returnsblue yonder
ArticleEditorialTransportationTruckingSC Services
product returnsblue yonder

The Latest

dexory robot counts warehouse inventory
Article

Dexory opens U.S. headquarters in Nashville

labor management software on tablet screen
Article

Easy Metrics acquires TZA in tie-up of labor management systems

More Stories

medical supplies on baby's feet

Kuehne+Nagel opens 10th healthcare logistics facility in Canada

Contract logistics provider Kuehne+Nagel today opened its 10th healthcare logistics facility in Canada, announcing it would operate the 270,00-square foot temperature-controlled fulfilment center for its partner, Medtronic.

Kuehne+Nagel will use the Milton, Ontario, site to distribute Medtronics’ products to hospitals and institutions. Medtronic also operates a service and repair center within the facility, as well as a test and preventative maintenance center for their medical equipment.

Keep ReadingShow less
infographic on trucking freight fraud

TIA survey: Truckload freight is primary fraud target

Truckload freight is the primary target of fraud in the transportation sector, according to a report from third party logistics (3PL) trade group the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA).

Based on a survey of 200 TIA members representing the diversity of the industry, 98% of respondents identified truckload as their most vulnerable mode. And those thieves are in search of three most commonly stolen goods—electronics, solar panels, and household goods—due to their high value and ease of resale.

Keep ReadingShow less
retail workers fulfilling orders

NRF: Retail sales continued to grow in August

Retail sales continued to grow in August, fueled by rising wages amid falling inflation, according to a National Retail Federation (NRF) analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data released yesterday.

By the numbers, overall retail sales in August were up 0.1% seasonally adjusted month over month and up 2.1% unadjusted year over year. That compared with increases of 1.1% month over month and 2.9% year over year in July.

Keep ReadingShow less
warehouse worker taking inventory

MRO experts call for greater focus on business risks

A new survey finds a disconnect in organizations’ approach to maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), as specialists call for greater focus than executives are providing, according to a report from Verusen, a provider of inventory optimization software.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of the 250 procurement and operations leaders surveyed think MRO procurement/operations should be treated as a strategic initiative for continuous improvement and a potential innovation source. However, just over half (58%) of respondents note that MRO procurement/operations are treated as strategic organizational initiatives.

Keep ReadingShow less
port managers counting shipping containers

Oracle says AI drives “smart and responsive supply chains”

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools can help users build “smart and responsive supply chains” by increasing workforce productivity, expanding visibility, accelerating processes, and prioritizing the next best action to drive results, according to business software vendor Oracle.

To help reach that goal, the Texas company last week released software upgrades including user experience (UX) enhancements to its Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) suite.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.