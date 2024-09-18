Survey: Tighter returns policies shrink consumer spending

As retailers seek to cut the climbing costs of handling product returns, many are discovering that U.S. consumers shrink their spending when confronted with tighter returns policies, according to a report from Blue Yonder.

That finding comes from Scottsdale, Arizona-based Blue Yonder’s “2024 Consumer Retail Returns Survey,” a third-party study which collected responses from 1,000+ U.S. consumers in July.



The results show that 91% of those surveyed acknowledge that a lenient returns policy influences their buying decisions. Among them, Gen Z and Millennial purchasing decisions were most impacted, with 3 in 4 consumers stating that tighter returns policies deterred them from making purchases.

Of consumers who are aware of stricter returns policies, 69% state that tighter returns policies are deterring them from making purchases, which is up significantly from 59% in 2023. When asked about the tighter returns policies, 51% of survey respondents felt restrictions on returns are either inconvenient or unfair, versus just 37% saying they were fair and understandable.

“We're seeing that tighter returns policies are starting to deter consumers from making purchases, particularly among the Gen Z and Millennial generations," Tim Robinson, corporate vice president, Returns, Blue Yonder, said in a release. "Retailers have long acknowledged that they needed to tackle returns to reduce costs – the challenge now is to strike a balance between protecting their margins and maintaining a customer-friendly returns experience."

Retails have been rolling out the tighter policies because the returns process is so costly. In fact, many stores are now telling consumers to keep unwanted items to avoid the expensive and labor-intensive processes associated with shipping, sorting, and handling the goods. Almost three out of four consumers surveyed (72%) have been given this direction by a retailer.

Still, consumers say they need the opportunity to return their purchases. Consistent with last year’s survey, 75% of respondents cite the most common reason for returns is incorrect sizing. Other reasons cited by respondents include item damage at 68%, followed by changing one's mind or disliking the item (49%), and receiving the wrong product (47%).

One way retailers can meet that persistent demand is by deploying third-party returns services—such as a drop-off location or mailing service—the Blue Yonder survey showed. When asked what factors would make them use a third-party returns service, 62% of consumers said lower or no shipping fees, 60% cited the convenience of drop-off locations, 47% said faster refund processing, 39% cited assurance of hassle-free returns, and 38% said reliable tracking and confirmation of returned items.

“Where the goal is to mitigate the cost of returns, retailers should be looking for ways to do more than tightening their policies to reduce returns rates,” said Robinson. “Gathering data and automating intelligent decision-making for every return will bring costs down through more efficient transportation and reduced waste without impacting the customer experience. That data is also incredibly valuable to reduce returns rates, helping retailers to see the patterns of which items are returned, by which customer segments, and why; and to act accordingly.”