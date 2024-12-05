Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Survey: older generations are unaware of holiday shipping deadlines

Stamps.com study finds that 53% of Baby Boomers unaware of cut-off dates, compared to just 32% of Millennials.

youngster checking shipping details on smartphone
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 05, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

As holiday shoppers blitz through the final weeks of the winter peak shopping season, a survey from the postal and shipping solutions provider Stamps.com shows that 40% of U.S. consumers are unaware of holiday shipping deadlines, leaving them at risk of running into last-minute scrambles, higher shipping costs, and packages arriving late.

The survey also found a generational difference in holiday shipping deadline awareness, with 53% of Baby Boomers unaware of these cut-off dates, compared to just 32% of Millennials. Millennials are also more likely to prioritize guaranteed delivery, with 68% citing it as a key factor when choosing a shipping option this holiday season.

Of those surveyed, 66% have experienced holiday shipping delays, with Gen Z reporting the highest rate of delays at 73%, compared to 49% of Baby Boomers. That statistical spread highlights a conclusion that younger generations are less tolerant of delays and prioritize fast and efficient shipping, researchers said. The data came from a study of 1,000 U.S. consumers conducted in October 2024 to understand their shopping habits and preferences.

As they cope with that tight shipping window, a huge 83% of surveyed consumers are willing to pay extra for faster shipping to avoid the prospect of a late-arriving gift. This trend is especially strong among Gen Z, with 56% willing to pay up, compared to just 27% of Baby Boomers.

“As the holiday season approaches, it’s crucial for consumers to be prepared and aware of shipping deadlines to ensure their gifts arrive on time,” Nick Spitzman, General Manager of Stamps.com, said in a release. ”Our survey highlights the significant portion of consumers who are unaware of these deadlines, particularly older generations. It’s essential for retailers and shipping carriers to provide clear and timely information about shipping deadlines to help consumers avoid last-minute stress and disappointment.”

For best results, Stamps.com advises consumers to begin holiday shopping early and familiarize themselves with shipping deadlines across carriers. That is especially true with Thanksgiving falling later this year, meaning the holiday season is shorter and planning ahead is even more essential.

According to Stamps.com, key shipping deadlines include:

  • December 13, 2024: Last day for FedEx Ground Economy
  • December 18, 2024: Last day for USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail
  • December 19, 2024: Last day for UPS 3 Day Select and USPS Priority Mail
  • December 20, 2024: Last day for UPS 2nd Day Air
  • December 21, 2024: Last day for USPS Priority Mail Express
  • Note: UPS Ground dates may vary
ArticleTruckingEditorialTransportation
stamps.comparcel shipping
ArticleTruckingEditorialTransportation
stamps.comparcel shipping

The Latest

warehouse filled with pallets and racks
Article

CMA CGM funds warehouse for food aid groups

plane hauling air freight cargo
Air Cargo

Global air cargo rates reached 2024 high point in November

shopper returning purchase with smartphone
Article

E-commerce retailers brace for surge in returns

More Stories

screenshot of agentic AI for logistics

HappyRobot lands $15.6 million backing for its agentic AI

San Francisco startup HappyRobot has gained $15.6 million in venture funding for its AI platform that automates the communication needs of freight brokerages and other logistics users such as third-party logistics providers and warehouses.

The “series A” round was led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), with participation from Y Combinator and strategic industry investors, including RyderVentures. It follows an earlier, previously undisclosed, pre-seed round raised 1.5 years ago, that was backed by Array Ventures and other angel investors.

Keep ReadingShow less
forklift carrying goods through a warehouse

RJW Logistics gains private equity backing

RJW Logistics Group, a logistics solutions provider (LSP) for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, has received a “strategic investment” from Boston-based private equity firm Berkshire partners, and now plans to drive future innovations and expand its geographic reach, the Woodridge, Illinois-based company said Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the company said that CEO Kevin Williamson and other members of RJW management will continue to be “significant investors” in the company, while private equity firm Mason Wells, which invested in RJW in 2019, will maintain a minority investment position.

Keep ReadingShow less
iceberg drawing to illustrate supply chain threats

GEP: six factors could change calm to storm in 2025

The current year is ending on a calm note for the logistics sector, but 2025 is on pace to be an era of rapid transformation, due to six driving forces that will shape procurement and supply chains in coming months, according to a forecast from New Jersey-based supply chain software provider GEP.

"After several years of mitigating inflation, disruption, supply shocks, conflicts, and uncertainty, we are currently in a relative period of calm," John Paitek, vice president, GEP, said in a release. "But it is very much the calm before the coming storm. This report provides procurement and supply chain leaders with a prescriptive guide to weathering the gale force headwinds of protectionism, tariffs, trade wars, regulatory pressures, uncertainty, and the AI revolution that we will face in 2025."

Keep ReadingShow less
supply chain workers counting boxes in warehouse

US Bank tracks top three supply chain impacts for 2025

Freight transportation sector analysts with US Bank say they expect change on the horizon in that market for 2025, due to possible tariffs imposed by a new White House administration, the return of East and Gulf coast port strikes, and expanding freight fraud.

“All three of these merit scrutiny, and that is our promise as we roll into the new year,” the company said in a statement today.

Keep ReadingShow less
maersk dual fuel containership

Maersk orders 20 dual-fuel container vessels

The Danish ocean freight and logistics giant A.P. Moller – Maersk has signed agreements with three shipyards to build a total of 20 container vessels equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of running on either methanol or liquified natural gas.

The move delivers on its August announcement of a fleet renewal plan that will allow the company to proceed on its path to decarbonization, according to a statement from Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding at Maersk.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.