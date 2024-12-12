Skip to content
Venture-backed Partners Warehouse acquires an east coast 3PL

Buying PSS Distribution Services adds eastern states to Chicago firm’s existing operations in Illinois, California, and Dallas.

inventory on racks at partners warehouse
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 12, 2024
The private equity-backed warehousing and transportation provider Partners Warehouse has acquired PSS Distribution Services, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added services on the East Coast, the company said today.

The move expands Partners Warehouse’s reach from its current territories, which stretch from its Elwood, Illinois, headquarters to its two million square feet of warehousing and rail transloading facilities across eight locations in Illinois, California, and Dallas.

In addition to adding East Coast operations to that footprint, the move will also strengthen Partners’ expertise in the food and ingredients sector, enhance its service capabilities, and improve the business’ capacity to support existing and new clients who require a service provider with a national footprint, the company said.

From its headquarters in Jamesburg, New Jersey, PSS brings experience across industries including food, grocery, retail, food service, direct store distribution (DSD), and e-commerce. The company is known for its state-of-the-art facilities and food-grade warehousing options.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Partners Warehouse has been owned since 2022 by the investment company Red Arts Capital, a venture capital and private equity firm with a history of investing in the logistics and warehousing space. Red Arts’ other recent acquisitions of logistics providers include the 3PL Flex Logistics and the contract packaging services provider Coregistics.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Partners Warehouse’s expansion strategy,” Nick Antoine, Co-Founder, Co-CEO, and Managing Partner of Red Arts Capital, said in a release. “The addition of PSS enables us to grow our capacity and broaden our service offerings, delivering greater value to our clients at a time when demand for warehousing space continues to rise.”

