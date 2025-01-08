Skip to content
3PL BlueGrace Logistics acquires FreightCenter

Move expands Florida-based BlueGrace’s customer base by adding FreightCenter clients who use its online transportation solutions.

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffJan 08, 2025
The third party logistics (3PL) provider BlueGrace Logistics has acquired FreightCenter, an online transportation solutions provider for freight logistics management, saying the move will expand BlueGrace’s customer base by integrating FreightCenter’s clients with BlueGrace’s suite of tools and services.

Following the deal, Palm Harbor, Florida-based FreightCenter’s customers will gain access to BlueGrace’s unified transportation management system, BlueShip TMS, enabling freight management across various shipping modes. They can also use BlueGrace’s truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) services and its EVOS load optimization tools, stemming from another acquisition BlueGrace did in 2024.

According to Tampa, Florida-based BlueGrace, the acquisition aligns with its mission to deliver simplified logistics solutions for all size businesses.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the firms said that FreightCenter will continue to operate as an independent business under its current brand, in order to ensure continuity for its customers and partners.

BlueGrace is held by the private equity firm Warburg Pincus. It operates from nine offices located in transportation hubs across the U.S. and Mexico, serving over 10,000 customers annually through its BlueShip technology platform that offers connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers.

