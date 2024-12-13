Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Think twice, buy once

As we wind down the holiday shopping season, consider the returns process before making those final purchases.

David Maloney
By David MaloneyDec 13, 2024
David Maloney
David Maloney has been a journalist for more than 35 years and is currently the group editorial director for DC Velocity and Supply Chain Quarterly magazines. In this role, he is responsible for the editorial content of both brands of Agile Business Media. Dave joined DC Velocity in April of 2004. Prior to that, he was a senior editor for Modern Materials Handling magazine. Dave also has extensive experience as a broadcast journalist. Before writing for supply chain publications, he was a journalist, television producer and director in Pittsburgh. Dave combines a background of reporting on logistics with his video production experience to bring new opportunities to DC Velocity readers, including web videos highlighting top distribution and logistics facilities, webcasts and other cross-media projects. He continues to live and work in the Pittsburgh area.
See Full Bio

We are now into the home stretch of the holiday shopping season—the biggest retail bonanza of the year. By now, many shoppers have already made their purchases and are putting the final touches on their gifts. Some of us procrastinators have not even started. Isn’t that why online shopping was invented?

Here are some interesting facts about Americans’ holiday shopping patterns. The National Retail Federation estimates that consumer spending for the holidays will average $902 per person. Some $641 of that will be for gifts, with the remainder spent on food, decorations, and other holiday items.

Many of those purchases will be online, where more than 21% of all consumer transactions now occur. A recent report from DHL eCommerce reveals that 61% of U.S. shoppers buy online at least once a week, and 84% browse online one or more times a week.

We also buy a range of goods that way—63% buy clothing and footwear through e-commerce sites, according to the DHL report. Next most popular were consumer electronics at 33%, followed by health supplements at 30%.

That first category is interesting, because apparel and footwear are also among the most widely returned items, especially when bought as gifts. Either they don’t fit properly, or they aren’t quite what the recipients had in mind—which means that each January, retailers must cope with a flood of returns.

Of course, returns are not a seasonal phenomenon; consumers return goods—particularly those bought online—year round. Between 25% and 35% of all goods purchased via e-commerce are returned, depending on whose figures you believe. By comparison, only 8% to 9% of products bought in stores, where we can see the actual items and try on clothing and shoes, end up being returned.

Try-ons are not possible with apparel sold online, which leads to the common practice of “bracketing,” where customers order an item in multiple sizes, pick the one that fits best, and send back the rest. The seller typically absorbs the reverse logistics costs—and those costs can be significant. The retail value of returned consumer items totals around $745 billion each year. According to Narvar, a company that helps retailers manage the post-purchase customer experience, more than 90% of returned products have nothing wrong with them. They simply weren’t wanted or needed.

So as you make those final holiday selections, help your fellow supply chain professionals. Choose your gifts wisely to reduce the chances they’ll be returned. And remember, gift cards are always nice.
SC ServicesArticleEditorial
supply chain servicesreverse logisticsdhl ecommercenational retail federationnarvar
SC ServicesArticleEditorial
supply chain servicesreverse logisticsdhl ecommercenational retail federationnarvar

The Latest

containers and ships at port
Ports

AAFA urges ILA and USMX to resolve dockworker contract feud

parked 18-wheeler trucks
Freight Brokers

OOIDA urges truckers to support FMCSA transparency rule

diagram of software from logility
Demand Planning

Logility said to be seeking corporate buyers

More Stories

inventory on racks at partners warehouse

Venture-backed Partners Warehouse acquires an east coast 3PL

The private equity-backed warehousing and transportation provider Partners Warehouse has acquired PSS Distribution Services, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added services on the East Coast, the company said today.

The move expands Partners Warehouse’s reach from its current territories, which stretch from its Elwood, Illinois, headquarters to its two million square feet of warehousing and rail transloading facilities across eight locations in Illinois, California, and Dallas.

Keep ReadingShow less
Association of Equipment Manufacturers' (AEM) national Manufacturing Express tour
Photo courtesy of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)

Online game tests manufacturing know-how

Think you know a lot about manufacturing? Your hard-won knowledge might be about to pay off in the form of a brand-new pickup truck. No, you don’t have to physically assemble the vehicle. But you could win a Ford F-150 by playing an industry-themed online game.

Dubbed the Manufacturing Challenge, the game was launched during the Association of Equipment Manufacturers' (AEM) national Manufacturing Express tour this summer. It challenges participants to test their knowledge by answering a series of trivia questions related to the equipment manufacturing industry. Do well enough, and your name will be entered to win the grand prize.

Keep ReadingShow less
forklift moves pallet in a warehouse

Global forklift sales sputter as European economy struggles

Global forklift sales have slumped in 2024, falling short of initial forecasts as a result of the struggling economy in Europe and the slow release of project funding in the U.S., a report from market analyst firm Interact Analysis says.

In response, the London-based firm has reduced its shipment forecast for the year to rise just 0.3%, although it still predicts consistent growth of around 4-5% out to 2034.

Keep ReadingShow less
cover of report on electrical efficiency

ABI: Push to drop fossil fuels also needs better electric efficiency

Companies in every sector are converting assets from fossil fuel to electric power in their push to reach net-zero energy targets and to reduce costs along the way, but to truly accelerate those efforts, they also need to improve electric energy efficiency, according to a study from technology consulting firm ABI Research.

In fact, boosting that efficiency could contribute fully 25% of the emissions reductions needed to reach net zero. And the pursuit of that goal will drive aggregated global investments in energy efficiency technologies to grow from $106 Billion in 2024 to $153 Billion in 2030, ABI said today in a report titled “The Role of Energy Efficiency in Reaching Net Zero Targets for Enterprises and Industries.”

Keep ReadingShow less
ONE containership with charging unit

Container line ONE shows off portable shore power unit

Ocean Network Express (ONE), the Singapore-based liner shipping company, last week demonstrated a portable container that allows visiting ships to reduce emissions while in port by plugging into land-based electricity instead of idling their internal combustion engines.

ONE commissioned its Alternative Marine Power (AMP) container at Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group (NZPG)’s terminal in China on December 4.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.