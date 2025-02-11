Skip to content
Do you know a Rainmaker?

Entries for logistics leadership awards are due March 30.

DC Velocity Staff
Feb 11, 2025
Know someone who is making a difference in the world of logistics? Then consider nominating that person as one of DC Velocity’s “Rainmakers”—professionals from all facets of the business whose achievements set them apart from the crowd. In the past, they have included practitioners, consultants, academics, vendors, and even military commanders.

To identify these achievers, DC Velocity’s editorial directors work with members of the magazine’s Editorial Advisory Board. The nomination process begins in January and concludes in April with a vote to determine which nominees will be invited to become Rainmakers.

The 2025 Rainmakers will be unveiled in our July issue. You can check out last year’s winners on our site anytime.

And if you’d like to nominate someone now, please fill out our online nomination form. The deadline for submissions is March 30.

dc velocityrainmakers
Copyright ©2025.