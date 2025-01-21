Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Disruption events to global supply chains rose 38% over 2023

The top five disruptors for 2024 were: factory fires, labor disruption, business sale, leadership transition, and mergers & acquisition, Resilinc says.

graphic of cargo in motion
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffJan 21, 2025
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Overall disruptions to global supply chains in 2024 increased 38% from the previous year, thanks largely to the top five drivers of supply chain disruptions for the year: factory fires, labor disruption, business sale, leadership transition, and mergers & acquisitions, according to a study from Resilinc.

Factory fires maintained their position as the number one disruption for the sixth consecutive year, with 2,299 disruption alerts issued. Fortunately, this number is down 20% from the previous year and has declined 36% from the record high in 2022, according to California-based Resilinc, a provider of supply chain resiliency solutions.

Labor disruptions made it into the top five list for the second year in a row, jumping up to the second spot with a 47% year-over-year increase following a number of company and site-level strikes, national strikes, labor protests, and layoffs. From the ILA U.S. port strike, impacting over 47,000 workers, and the Canadian rail strike to major layoffs at tech giants Intel, Dell, and Amazon, labor disruptions continued its streak as a key risk area for 2024.

And financial risk areas, including business sales, leadership transitions, and mergers and acquisitions, rounded out the top five disruptions for 2024. While business sales climbed a steady 17% YoY, leadership transitions surged 95% last year. Several notable transitions included leadership changes at Boeing, Nestlé, Pfizer Limited, and Intel. While mergers and acquisitions saw a slight decline of 5%, they remained a top disruption for 2024.

Other noteworthy trends highlighted in the data include a 146% rise in labor violations such as forced labor, poor working conditions, and health and safety violations, among others. Geopolitical risk alerts climbed 123% after a brief dip in 2023, and protests/riots saw an astounding 285% YoY increase, marking the largest growth increase of all risk events tracked by Resilinc. Regulatory change alerts, which include tariffs, changes in laws, environmental regulations, and bans, continued their upward trend with a 128% YoY increase.

The five most disrupted industries included: life sciences, healthcare, general manufacturing, high tech, and automotive, marking the fourth year in a row that those particular industries have been the most impacted.

Resilinc gathers its data through its 24/7 global event monitoring Artificial Intelligence, EventWatch AI, which collects information and monitors news on 400 different types of disruptions across 104 million sources including traditional news sources, social media platforms, wire services, videos, and government reports. Annually, the AI contextualizes and analyzes nearly 5 billion data feeds across 100 languages in 200 countries.

ArticleEditorialOther ServicesSC Services
resilincsupply chain risk management
ArticleEditorialOther ServicesSC Services
resilincsupply chain risk management

The Latest

chart of cargo theft activity in 2024
Warehousing

Cargo theft activity set new highs in 2024

image of shopper ordering appliances online
Last Mile

Package.ai raises $14 million for logistics delivery platform

patrick fuchs
Regulation/Government

Trump names new heads of federal transportation panels

More Stories

Cover image for the white paper, "The threat of resiliency and sustainability in global supply chain management: expectations for 2025."

CSCMP releases new white paper looking at potential supply chain impact of incoming Trump administration

Donald Trump has been clear that he plans to hit the ground running after his inauguration on January 20, launching ambitious plans that could have significant repercussions for global supply chains.

With a new white paper—"The threat of resiliency and sustainability in global supply chain management: Expectations for 2025”—the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) seeks to provide some guidance on what companies can expect for the first year of the second Trump Administration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Logistics industry growth slowed in December
Logistics Managers' Index

Logistics industry growth slowed in December

Logistics industry growth slowed in December due to a seasonal wind-down of inventory and following one of the busiest holiday shopping seasons on record, according to the latest Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) report, released this week.

The monthly LMI was 57.3 in December, down more than a percentage point from November’s reading of 58.4. Despite the slowdown, economic activity across the industry continued to expand, as an LMI reading above 50 indicates growth and a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Schenker
Jason Schenker, president of Prestige Economics and chairman of The Futurist Institute

Straight talk on supply chains and the economy: An interview with Jason Schenker

After a dismal 2023, the U.S. economy finished 2024 in pretty good shape—inflation was in retreat, transportation fuel costs had fallen, and consumer spending remained strong. As we begin the new year, there’s a lot about the economy to like, says acclaimed economist Jason Schenker. But that’s not to suggest he views the future with unbridled optimism. As the year unfolds, he says he’ll be keeping a wary eye on several geopolitical and supply chain risks that have the potential to spoil the party.

Schenker, who serves as president of Prestige Economics and chairman of The Futurist Institute, is considered one of the best economic minds in the business. Bloomberg News has ranked him the #1 forecaster in the world in 27 categories since 2011. LinkedIn named him an official “Top Voice” in 2024, and almost 1.3 million students have taken his LinkedIn Learning courses on economics, finance, risk management, and leadership.

Keep ReadingShow less
Logistics economy continues on solid footing
Logistics Managers' Index

Logistics economy continues on solid footing

Economic activity in the logistics industry expanded in November, continuing a steady growth pattern that began earlier this year and signaling a return to seasonality after several years of fluctuating conditions, according to the latest Logistics Managers’ Index report (LMI), released today.

The November LMI registered 58.4, down slightly from October’s reading of 58.9, which was the highest level in two years. The LMI is a monthly gauge of business conditions across warehousing and logistics markets; a reading above 50 indicates growth and a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

Keep ReadingShow less
iceberg drawing to illustrate supply chain threats

GEP: six factors could change calm to storm in 2025

The current year is ending on a calm note for the logistics sector, but 2025 is on pace to be an era of rapid transformation, due to six driving forces that will shape procurement and supply chains in coming months, according to a forecast from New Jersey-based supply chain software provider GEP.

"After several years of mitigating inflation, disruption, supply shocks, conflicts, and uncertainty, we are currently in a relative period of calm," John Paitek, vice president, GEP, said in a release. "But it is very much the calm before the coming storm. This report provides procurement and supply chain leaders with a prescriptive guide to weathering the gale force headwinds of protectionism, tariffs, trade wars, regulatory pressures, uncertainty, and the AI revolution that we will face in 2025."

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2025.