The ongoing war against fraud

Thieves are getting savvier by the year. But there are things logistics professionals can do to deter fraudsters—and they don't have to be complicated.

Diane Rand
By Diane RandFeb 12, 2025
Diane Rand
Diane Rand is Associate Editor
A few days before Christmas as I was busy preparing for the holiday, I received a text message from my bank asking if I had attempted to purchase a $244 Amtrak ticket in Orange County, California. Considering that I had the card in my possession and that I lived thousands of miles away from the attempted purchase location, I promptly replied "No." Almost immediately, a second message informed me that my card was locked and to contact my bank.

I'd like to say this was an isolated incident, but in 2024, I had to replace the same card four times. Luckily, it just took a quick trip to my local bank to replace the compromised card, but it was still an unwanted hassle.

Fraud is a never-ending issue facing not just consumers but businesses as well—no one is immune, it seems. In its latest industry report, "Occupational Fraud 2024: A Report to the Nations," the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) estimated that businesses lose 5% of their revenues to fraud each year. This report focused specifically on three basic types of occupational fraud: asset misappropriation, corruption, and financial misstatement. But what about other types of fraud?

The media often report on big organized theft rings stealing goods from trailers, trains, or containerships, or on bands of thieves breaking into warehouses or retail stores—but there are so many other ways in which fraudsters wreak havoc.

For instance, another area where fraud is rampant is consumer returns in the retail industry. Software company Appriss Retail, in collaboration with business management consultancy Deloitte, recently published its "2024 Consumer Returns in the Retail Industry" report. It states that "total returns for the retail industry amounted to $685 billion in merchandise in 2024." That might seem like a drop in the bucket compared to the $5 trillion in sales U.S. retailers racked up last year, but as the report's authors note in the executive summary, "the amount of fraud and abuse remains a significant issue that should be addressed. Fraudsters and abusers are often becoming adept at circumventing retailers' controls across all channels."

So what can businesses do? According to the ACFE study, internal controls (i.e., surprise audits, management reviews, hotlines or other reporting mechanisms, fraud training, and formal fraud risk assessments) are the best defense against occupational fraud.

When it comes to consumer returns fraud, Appriss Retail's report concludes that while retailers continue to adapt and refine their fraud prevention strategies, it's a delicate balancing act. The trick is for "retailers to implement solutions that have [a] minimal impact on the consumer experience," the report noted. "Brand loyalty can be fragile and competition continues to grow, so holding onto consumers is often a key to long-term success."

Then there's security and asset protection. Last October, I attended a session at the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals' EDGE 2024 conference that focused on security and safety. In that session, Lee Ambrose, vice president of business development for Remote Security Solutions (RSS), discussed advanced strategies and technologies for violence prevention. But he also touched on asset/transit protection and specific solutions that can help companies discourage theft.

As an example, Ambrose cited his company's transit surveillance unit (TSU)—a portable monitoring device that can be installed on trailers to protect in-transit freight. According to the company's website, the TSU uses AI (artificial intelligence) detection, security cameras, and two-way communication to deter criminal activity, providing real-time detection and notification when unauthorized persons attempt to enter the trailer. It claims the device has a deterrence rate of 98%.

In the end, sometimes there is only so much a company can do to mitigate fraud/theft. But we are fortunate to have resources we can turn to if we need help. It's an uphill battle, but one that we will keep on fighting.

frauddeloitteassociation of certified fraud examiners (acfe)appriss retailremote security solutionsfebruary 2025
Copyright ©2025.