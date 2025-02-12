Skip to content
Tech tool "shrinks" opportunities for retail theft

Expanded tracking solution shines a light into parts of a store where goods tend to go missing.

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffFeb 12, 2025
"Shrink" is the retail industry term for the loss of inventory before it can be sold, whether through theft, damage, fraud, or simple book-keeping errors. In the ongoing effort to reduce those losses, Switzerland-based retail tech company Sensormatic Solutions has expanded the scope of its Shrink Analyzer application to shine a light into previously unmonitored parts of brick-and-mortar stores where goods tend to go missing.

The newly enhanced, cloud-based application can now integrate radio-frequency identification (RFID) and electronic product code (EPC) data from overlooked parts of the building, like employee entrances, receiving doors, "buy online, pick up in store" (BOPIS) doors, or other high-risk areas selected by a store. It then integrates that data into Sensormatic's analytics engine to provide insights into when, where, and how shrink occurs to help users strengthen their loss-prevention strategies, the company says.

Those expanded capabilities allow the platform to provide enhanced "shrink insight" at locations beyond the store's main exit, Sensormatic says. For example, strategically placed RFID scanners at employee exits can reduce internal theft while providing item-level evidence for theft investigation efforts. Likewise, monitoring online-order pickup doors can help retailers both improve in-store e-commerce fulfillment accuracy and identify employee theft events, according to Sensormatic.

