Sierra Northern Railway acquires hybrid loco builder RailPower LLC

California short-line freight railroad plans to build its hydrogen locomotive technology on RailPower's proven platform, supporting zero-emission rail solutions.

sierra northern rail cars
DC Velocity Staff
Feb 07, 2025
Sierra Northern Railway (SNR), a short-line freight railroad company operating in California, has acquired RailPower LLC, a provider of hybrid drive locomotives.

According to SNR, RailPower has produced approximately 190 locomotives, including 55 GG20B hybrid switchers, 116 RP20BD genset locomotives, and several other models that are all known for their fuel efficiency and low emissions, serving industrial switching, short-line railroads, and port operations across North America.

Following the acquisition, SNR plans to build its hydrogen locomotives on RailPower's proven platform, initially targeting the 260 locomotives used by shortline railroads in California. This initiative combines the strengths of both companies to offer cutting-edge, zero-emission rail solutions tailored to industry needs, SNR said.

The deal also underscores the company's commitment to advancing sustainable transportation technologies while supporting California's ambitious climate goals, according to SNR.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sierra Northern Railway is the freight division of privately owned, Sierra Railroad Company. It operates approximately 75 miles of track in Northern California and 30 miles in Southern California through a number of the state’s core industrial areas, providing movement of bulk commodities of grain, petroleum products, forest products, and minerals. It also interchanges with both BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.

sierra northern railwaygreen logistics
