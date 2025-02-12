Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Catch a thief, stop a vandal

ChargePoint launches two solutions aimed at combating theft and vandalism at EV charging stations.

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffFeb 12, 2025
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Electric vehicle (EV) sales have seen slow and steady growth, as the vehicles continue to gain converts among consumers and delivery fleet operators alike. But a consistent frustration for drivers has been pulling up to a charging station only to find that the charger has been intentionally broken or disabled.

To address that threat, the EV charging solution provider ChargePoint has launched two products to combat charger vandalism.

The first is a cut-resistant charging cable that's designed to deter theft. The cable, which incorporates what the manufacturer calls "novel cut-resistant materials," is substantially more difficult for would-be vandals to cut but is still flexible enough for drivers to maneuver comfortably, the California firm said. ChargePoint intends to make its cut-resistant cables available for all of its commercial and fleet charging stations, and, starting in the middle of the year, will license the cable design to other charging station manufacturers as part of an industrywide effort to combat cable theft and vandalism.

The second product, ChargePoint Protect, is an alarm system that detects charging cable tampering in real time and literally sounds the alarm using the charger's existing speakers, screens, and lighting system. It also sends SMS or email messages to ChargePoint customers notifying them that the system's alarm has been triggered.

ChargePoint says it expects these two new solutions, when combined, will benefit charging station owners by reducing station repair costs associated with vandalism and EV drivers by ensuring they can trust charging stations to work when and where they need them.

ArticleOther ServicesSC Services
chargepoint
ArticleOther ServicesSC Services
chargepoint

The Latest

ATRI releases annual list of nation’s top truck bottlenecks
Featured

ATRI releases annual list of nation’s top truck bottlenecks

Supply Chain Security

Tech tool "shrinks" opportunities for retail theft

Supply Chain Security

The ongoing war against fraud

Companies double down on resilience as trade complexities rise
Featured

Companies double down on resilience as trade complexities rise

More Stories

chart of EV market share

J.D. Power: EV growth to stagnate in 2025 due to federal policies

The growth of electric vehicles (EVs) is likely to stagnate in 2025 due to headwinds created by uncertainty about the future of federal EV incentives, possible tariffs on both EV and gasoline-powered vehicles, relaxed federal emissions and mileage standards, and ongoing challenges with the public charging network, according to a report from J.D. Power.

Specifically, J.D. Power projects that total EV retail share will hold steady in 2025 at 9.1% of the market, or 1.2 million vehicles sold. Longer term, the new forecast calls for the EV market to reach 26% retail share by 2030, which is approximately half of the market share the Biden administration targeted in its climate agenda.

Keep ReadingShow less
diagram of lithium-ion battery in EV

Lithium refinery to build $1.2 billion factory in Oklahoma

A lithium refinery that broke ground this week on construction of a $1.2 billion plant in Oklahoma will soon become one of the nation’s largest factories for producing materials for batteries, according to officials with Connecticut-based Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power says it is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America’s energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. The company forecasts that demand for lithium is expected to increase in coming years due to the growing demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems, portable electronics, and industrial applications.

Keep ReadingShow less
photo of truck on highway

Trucking groups cheer California move to abandon zero-emission plan

Trucking industry groups such as the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) are cheering California regulators’ move this week to end the campaign to require truck fleets to use zero-emission vehicles in the state.

That effort was intended to curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by mandating a transition from diesel-powered trucks to battery electric versions staged over a period of years. The plan included a provision that all trucks sold in California had to be zero emission by 2036 and that all trucks operated in the state had to be zero emission by 2042.

Keep ReadingShow less
worker using sensors on rooftop infrastructure

Sick and Endress+Hauser say joint venture will enable decarbonization

The German sensor technology provider Sick GmbH has launched a joint venture with the Swiss measurement technology specialist Endress+Hauser to produce and market a new set of process automation solutions for enabling decarbonization.

Under terms of the deal, Sick and Endress+Hauser will each hold 50% of a joint venture called "Endress+Hauser SICK GmbH+Co. KG," which will strengthen the development and production of analyzer and gas flow meter technologies. According to Sick, its gas flow meters make it possible to switch to low-emission and non-fossil energy sources, for example, and the process analyzers allow reliable monitoring of emissions.

Keep ReadingShow less
map of truck routes in US

California moves a step closer to requiring EV sales only by 2035

Federal regulators today gave California a green light to tackle the remaining steps to finalize its plan to gradually shift new car sales in the state by 2035 to only zero-emissions models — meaning battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and plug-in hybrid cars — known as the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule.

In a separate move, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also gave its approval for the state to advance its Heavy-Duty Omnibus Rule, which is crafted to significantly reduce smog-forming nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from new heavy-duty, diesel-powered trucks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2025.