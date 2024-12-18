Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

California moves a step closer to requiring EV sales only by 2035

EPA allows Advanced Clean Cars II Rule and Heavy-Duty Omnibus Rule to advance, but OOIDA says strategy adds uncertainty to trucking sector.

map of truck routes in US
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 18, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Federal regulators today gave California a green light to move one step closer to its plan to gradually shift new car sales in the state by 2035 to only zero-emissions models — meaning battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and plug-in hybrid cars — known as the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule.

In a separate move, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also gave its approval for the state to advance its Heavy-Duty Omnibus Rule, which is crafted to significantly reduce smog-forming nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from new heavy-duty, diesel-powered trucks.

Both rules are intended to deliver health benefits to California citizens affected by vehicle pollution, according to the environmental group Earthjustice. If they pass the remaining requirements to become law, the rules mean that cars on the road in California will largely be zero-emissions a generation from now in the 2050s, accounting for the average vehicle lifespan of vehicles with internal combustion engine (ICE) power sold before that 2035 date.

“This might read like checking a bureaucratic box, but EPA’s approval is a critical step forward in protecting our lungs from pollution and our wallets from the expenses of combustion fuels,” Paul Cort, director of Earthjustice’s Right To Zero campaign, said in a release. “The gradual shift in car sales to zero-emissions models will cut smog and household costs while growing California’s clean energy workforce. Cutting truck pollution will help clear our skies of smog. EPA should now approve the remaining authorization requests from California to allow the state to clean its air and protect its residents.”

However, the truck drivers' industry group Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) pushed back against the federal decision allowing the Omnibus Low-NOx rule to advance. "The Omnibus Low-NOx waiver for California calls into question the policymaking process under the Biden administration's EPA. Purposefully injecting uncertainty into a $588 billion American industry is bad for our economy and makes no meaningful progress towards purported environmental goals," (OOIDA) President Todd Spencer said in a release. "EPA's credibility outside of radical environmental circles would have been better served by working with regulated industries rather than ramming through last-minute special interest favors. We look forward to working with the Trump administration's EPA in good faith towards achievable environmental outcomes.”

Editor's note:This article was revised on December 18 to add reaction from OOIDA.

ArticleRegulation/GovernmentEditorialTransportationTruckingOther ServicesSC Services
environmental protection agencyearthjusticegreen logistics
ArticleRegulation/GovernmentEditorialTransportationTruckingOther ServicesSC Services
environmental protection agencyearthjusticegreen logistics

The Latest

SC Services

From pingpong diplomacy to supply chain diplomacy?

forklift driving through warehouse
Regulation/Government

Hyster-Yale to expand domestic manufacturing

screenshots for starboard trade software
Transportation IT

Canadian startup gains $5.5 million for AI-based global trade platform

drawing of trucker tools freight technology
Trucking

DAT Freight & Analytics acquires Trucker Tools

More Stories

forklift moves pallet in a warehouse

Global forklift sales sputter as European economy struggles

Global forklift sales have slumped in 2024, falling short of initial forecasts as a result of the struggling economy in Europe and the slow release of project funding in the U.S., a report from market analyst firm Interact Analysis says.

In response, the London-based firm has reduced its shipment forecast for the year to rise just 0.3%, although it still predicts consistent growth of around 4-5% out to 2034.

Keep ReadingShow less
cover of report on electrical efficiency

ABI: Push to drop fossil fuels also needs better electric efficiency

Companies in every sector are converting assets from fossil fuel to electric power in their push to reach net-zero energy targets and to reduce costs along the way, but to truly accelerate those efforts, they also need to improve electric energy efficiency, according to a study from technology consulting firm ABI Research.

In fact, boosting that efficiency could contribute fully 25% of the emissions reductions needed to reach net zero. And the pursuit of that goal will drive aggregated global investments in energy efficiency technologies to grow from $106 Billion in 2024 to $153 Billion in 2030, ABI said today in a report titled “The Role of Energy Efficiency in Reaching Net Zero Targets for Enterprises and Industries.”

Keep ReadingShow less
ONE containership with charging unit

Container line ONE shows off portable shore power unit

Ocean Network Express (ONE), the Singapore-based liner shipping company, last week demonstrated a portable container that allows visiting ships to reduce emissions while in port by plugging into land-based electricity instead of idling their internal combustion engines.

ONE commissioned its Alternative Marine Power (AMP) container at Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group (NZPG)’s terminal in China on December 4.

Keep ReadingShow less
ship for carrying wind turbine blades

Concordia Damen launches next-gen offshore wind vessels

The Dutch ship building company Concordia Damen has worked with four partner firms to build two specialized vessels that will serve the offshore wind industry by transporting large, and ever growing, wind turbine components, the company said today.

The first ship, Rotra Horizon, launched yesterday at Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard, and its sister ship, Rotra Futura, is expected to be delivered to client Amasus in 2025. The project involved a five-way collaboration between Concordia Damen and Amasus, deugro Danmark, Siemens Gamesa, and DEKC Maritime.

Keep ReadingShow less
U.S. map with drought risk

Everstream Analytics quantifies how climate risk affects supply chains

Supply chain risk analytics company Everstream Analytics has launched a product that can quantify the impact of leading climate indicators and project how identified risk will impact customer supply chains.

Expanding upon the weather and climate intelligence Everstream already provides, the new “Climate Risk Scores” tool enables clients to apply eight climate indicator risk projection scores to their facilities and supplier locations to forecast future climate risk and support business continuity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.