Reagan National airport plans to reopen today after deadly crash

All planes were grounded for more than 12 hours after nearly 70 people lost in mid-air collision.

Ben Ames
By Ben AmesJan 30, 2025
All flights remained grounded this morning at Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport (DCA) following the deadly mid-air crash last night between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter.

In a statement, DCA airport officials said they would open the facility again today for flights after planes were grounded for more than 12 hours. “Reagan National airport will resume flight operations at 11:00am. All airport roads and terminals are open. Some flights have been delayed or cancelled, so passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for specific flight information,” the facility said in a social media post.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway, being led by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and assisted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Neither agency had released additional information yet today.

First responders say nearly 70 people may have died in the crash, including all 60 passengers and four crew on the American Airlines flight and three soldiers in the military helicopter after both aircraft appeared to explode upon impact and fall into the Potomac River.

In a statement, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) offered condolences to all affected by the tragic event.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the lives lost and pray for those who are awaiting news of their loved ones,” CSCMP President & CEO Mark Baxa said in a release. “In times of profound tragedy, we are reminded of the incredible strength and resilience of the human spirit. We are especially grateful for the first responders—the firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement officers, and emergency personnel—who rushed to the scene, putting their own lives at risk in the urgent search for survivors.”

“As we reflect on this heartbreaking event, CSCMP stands in solidarity with all those who are grieving and all who are tirelessly working to bring answers and closure. May those who have lost loved ones find comfort in the support of their faith, family, their communities, and may we all take a moment to extend kindness and compassion to those who need it most,” Baxa said.

