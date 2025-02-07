Accenture acquires German management consulting firm Staufen AG

The consulting firm Accenture has acquired Staufen AG, a German management consulting firm, saying the move will expand Accenture’s capabilities to drive operational excellence and competitiveness in manufacturing and supply chains.

Specifically, adding Staufen will help Accenture serve clients in discrete manufacturing industries including automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial goods, and medical equipment.

According to Accenture it made the deal because manufacturers are under pressure to mitigate supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and fluctuating tariffs while staying abreast of rapid technological advances. To meet those needs, Staufen brings expertise in helping clients optimize their entire value chains, drive value with digital manufacturing initiatives, and improve overall businesses performance.

Staufen’s service portfolio includes solutions for Industry 4.0, supply chain management, and organizational change as well as data-driven tools, continuous improvement techniques, and lean management principles. Its approach enhances clients’ product design, shopfloor processes, time to market, and sustainability efforts, reducing costs, eliminating inefficiencies, and optimizing production capacity, the company said.

“Manufacturers must continuously improve their entire value chains to stay competitive,” Matthias Hégelé, Accenture’s supply chain and operations lead for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, said in a release.

“The acquisition of Staufen aligns with our strategy to reinvent supply chains and manufacturing for clients. We will combine Staufen’s proven expertise in operational excellence and value chain transformation with our capabilities in digital technologies, such as AI, generative AI, digital twins and supply chain and manufacturing software platforms, to help clients transform their core value chains, improving efficiency and productivity, supporting sustainable practices, and building resilient, autonomous systems,” Hégelé said.