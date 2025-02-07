Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Accenture acquires German management consulting firm Staufen AG

Deal adds ability for Accenture to drive competitiveness in clients’ manufacturing and supply chains.

image of digital city
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffFeb 07, 2025
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

The consulting firm Accenture has acquired Staufen AG, a German management consulting firm, saying the move will expand Accenture’s capabilities to drive operational excellence and competitiveness in manufacturing and supply chains.

Specifically, adding Staufen will help Accenture serve clients in discrete manufacturing industries including automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial goods, and medical equipment.

According to Accenture it made the deal because manufacturers are under pressure to mitigate supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and fluctuating tariffs while staying abreast of rapid technological advances. To meet those needs, Staufen brings expertise in helping clients optimize their entire value chains, drive value with digital manufacturing initiatives, and improve overall businesses performance.

Staufen’s service portfolio includes solutions for Industry 4.0, supply chain management, and organizational change as well as data-driven tools, continuous improvement techniques, and lean management principles. Its approach enhances clients’ product design, shopfloor processes, time to market, and sustainability efforts, reducing costs, eliminating inefficiencies, and optimizing production capacity, the company said.

“Manufacturers must continuously improve their entire value chains to stay competitive,” Matthias Hégelé, Accenture’s supply chain and operations lead for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, said in a release.

“The acquisition of Staufen aligns with our strategy to reinvent supply chains and manufacturing for clients. We will combine Staufen’s proven expertise in operational excellence and value chain transformation with our capabilities in digital technologies, such as AI, generative AI, digital twins and supply chain and manufacturing software platforms, to help clients transform their core value chains, improving efficiency and productivity, supporting sustainable practices, and building resilient, autonomous systems,” Hégelé said.

ArticleEditorialOther ServicesSC Services
accentureconsulting
ArticleEditorialOther ServicesSC Services
accentureconsulting

The Latest

sierra northern rail cars
Green Logistics

Sierra Northern Railway acquires hybrid loco builder RailPower LLC

chart of US imports
Ports

NRF: Container imports remain high after Trump tariff threats

Artificial Intelligence

AI: Is it the real deal?

Logistics economy picked up speed in January
Featured

Logistics economy picked up speed in January

More Stories

screen shot of AI assistant

Accenture and Microsoft launch business AI unit

In a move to meet rising demand for AI transformation, Accenture and Microsoft are launching a copilot business transformation practice to help organizations reinvent their business functions with both generative and agentic AI and with Copilot technologies.

The practice consists of 5,000 professionals from Accenture and from Avanade—the consulting firm’s joint venture with Microsoft. They will be supported by Microsoft product specialists who will work closely with the Accenture Center for Advanced AI. Together, that group will collaborate on AI and Copilot agent templates, extensions, plugins, and connectors to help organizations leverage their data and gen AI to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and drive growth, they said on Thursday.

Keep ReadingShow less
allitix supply chain planning

Accenture acquires supply chain consulting firm

Consulting firm Accenture has taken another step to bulk up its supply chain advisory capabilities, announcing Monday that it has acquired Allitix, a California-based consulting and technology company specializing in Anaplan solutions with capabilities across financial planning and analysis, sales performance management, and supply chain.

Anaplan is a Florida provider of corporate performance management (CPM) systems, which it defines as enterprise cloud software that empowers organizations to see, plan, and lead better business outcomes by aligning their strategic objectives and resources.

Keep ReadingShow less
pwc matthew duffy speaks at ifs show

PwC: data is the core ingredient for new business initiatives

The top three corporate development priorities in consulting firm PwC’s current strategy are climate, artificial intelligence (AI), and business model reinvention (BMR), the company said in remarks today at an Orlando user conference for IFS software.

That approach meshes well with IFS, the Swedish firm which has added dozens of AI applications to its cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools in recent months, that firm said at its "IFS Unleashed" event in Orlando. And underlying the industry’s rush to AI is the growing availability of massive amounts of data, PwC analyst Matthew Duffy said in a session at the show.

Keep ReadingShow less
accenture Screenshot 2024-08-09 at 1.04.06 PM.png

Accenture acquires net-zero infrastructure consultant Boslan

Consulting firm Accenture has acquires Boslan, a Spanish provider of management services for large infrastructure projects, saying the move will it to guide clients as they build net-zero infrastructure projects.

Boslan helps its clients engineer and oversee the construction of infrastructure for the net-zero transition, such as on- and offshore wind farms, solar power plants, smart grids, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and hydrogen plants. It also supports the construction of data centers and critical infrastructure.

Keep ReadingShow less
Geary photo.jpg

Remembering Steve Geary

It is with sadness that we report on the passing last month of our friend and colleague Steve Geary. Steve was a contributing editor to DC Velocity since its inception in 2003, as well as a columnist for Supply Chain Quarterly, the predecessor to Supply Chain Xchange. He regularly reported on supply chain trends and developments, with particular expertise covering military and government logistics. A graduate of Cornell University, he additionally was president of Supply Chain Visions, a leading consultancy in supply chain management and logistics. Steve also served as an adjunct faculty member and researcher at the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee. Steve and his many contributions to the industry will certainly be missed.


Copyright ©2025.