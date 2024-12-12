Skip to content
Online game tests manufacturing know-how

Players who ace the trivia test can win a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Association of Equipment Manufacturers' (AEM) national Manufacturing Express tour
Photo courtesy of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 12, 2024
Think you know a lot about manufacturing? Your hard-won knowledge might be about to pay off in the form of a brand-new pickup truck. No, you don’t have to physically assemble the vehicle. But you could win a Ford F-150 by playing an industry-themed online game.

Dubbed the Manufacturing Challenge, the game was launched during the Association of Equipment Manufacturers' (AEM) national Manufacturing Express tour this summer. It challenges participants to test their knowledge by answering a series of trivia questions related to the equipment manufacturing industry. Do well enough, and your name will be entered to win the grand prize.

The organization says the game is available to anyone in the continental U.S. who visits the tour’s web page, www.manufacturingexpress.org.

The tour itself ended in October after visiting 80 equipment manufacturers in 20 states. Its aim was to highlight the role that the manufacturing industry plays in building, powering, and feeding the world, the group said in a statement.

“This tour [was] about recognizing the essential contributions of U.S. equipment manufacturers and engaging the public in a fun and interactive way,” Wade Balkonis, AEM’s director of grassroots advocacy, said in a release. “Through the Manufacturing Challenge, we’re providing a unique opportunity to raise awareness of our industry and giving participants a chance to win one of the most iconic vehicles in the country—the Ford F-150.”
SC ServicesArticleEditorial
association of equipment manufacturers (aem)awareness campaigninteractive experiencemanufacturing challengemanufacturing express tourstrategysupply chain services
