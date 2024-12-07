Logistics gives back: November 2024

Motive, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered fleet management platform, has launched an initiative with PGA Tour pro Jason Day to support the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF). For every birdie Day makes on tour, Motive will make a contribution to the NSF, which provides support for warriors, veterans, and their families. Fans can contribute to the mission by purchasing a Jason Day Tour Edition hat at https://malbongolf.com/products/m-9189-blk-wht-black-motive-rope-hat.

MTS Logistics Inc., a New York-based freight forwarding and logistics company, raised more than $120,000 for autism awareness and acceptance at its 14th annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism. All proceeds from the June event were donated to New Jersey-based nonprofit Spectrum Works, which provides job training and opportunities for young adults with autism.

Freight transportation and supply chain solutions specialist Averitt contributed $100,000 to the Hurricane Helene disaster relief efforts through its “Averitt Cares for Kids” program. The funds, which were raised through associate contributions and a company match, were donated to the humanitarian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse.

In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, Team Penske and its affiliated companies, including Penske Automotive Group and Penske Transportation Solutions, have donated $1 million toward the hurricane relief efforts. The donations were made to the Boone, North Carolina-based nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse.

Logistics services company DHL has partnered with Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum to expand the museum’s Heart for Art educational program to Buenos Aires, Argentina. Launched in the U.S. in 2022, the Heart for Art initiative is designed to make art accessible for all and introduce students with limited access to art education to the works of Vincent van Gogh. DHL is providing full-service international shipping and logistics coordination to ensure instructors have all the materials needed.