Are we ready for the unthinkable?

David Maloney
By David MaloneyDec 07, 2024
David Maloney
David Maloney has been a journalist for more than 35 years and is currently the group editorial director for DC Velocity and Supply Chain Quarterly magazines. In this role, he is responsible for the editorial content of both brands of Agile Business Media. Dave joined DC Velocity in April of 2004. Prior to that, he was a senior editor for Modern Materials Handling magazine. Dave also has extensive experience as a broadcast journalist. Before writing for supply chain publications, he was a journalist, television producer and director in Pittsburgh. Dave combines a background of reporting on logistics with his video production experience to bring new opportunities to DC Velocity readers, including web videos highlighting top distribution and logistics facilities, webcasts and other cross-media projects. He continues to live and work in the Pittsburgh area.
See Full Bio

On the eve of the second World War, American factories were at peak production, churning out cars, washing machines, building materials, and radios for both domestic consumption and export worldwide.

U.S. factories were so prolific and efficient that they easily pivoted to become the “arsenal of democracy,” a phrase President Roosevelt coined in December of 1940—a year before the U.S. entered the war. At that time, our factories had enough capacity to produce much of the materiel that Britain desperately needed to hold off German advances.

Following Pearl Harbor and the United States’ entry into World War II, American factories threw their full weight behind the war effort. Detroit’s factories switched from manufacturing cars to producing tanks and jeeps. Clothing makers went from sewing dresses to stitching together uniforms and parachutes. Many historians believe that it was America’s ability to outproduce Germany and Japan that won the war.

However, beginning in the 1980s, America began switching from exporting its manufactured goods to exporting its manufacturing capabilities. Goods could be produced more cheaply elsewhere, so it made some sense to outsource production. Slowly, our manufacturing base eroded.

We still make things in the U.S.A., just not at the same percentage of total consumption that we used to. America’s trade deficit currently runs to about $70 billion in goods and services per month. And while some production is being reshored, our manufacturing capabilities are not nearly where they need to be should a major conflict erupt.

The biggest problem is that we don’t have enough trained workers. When we shipped out our manufacturing, we also shipped out our knowledge and skills base. Much of that went to China, a country that is both our second-largest trading partner and one of our chief adversaries.

An August Associated Press article described the U.S. Navy’s ability to build warships as “in a terrible state—the worst it has been in a quarter century” due to a lack of available manpower.

That could be a serious problem. A July report from the congressionally created Commission on the National Defense Strategy concluded that, “The threats the United States faces are the most serious and most challenging the nation has encountered since 1945 and include the potential for near-term major war.” It goes on to say that the risks are rising, not diminishing, and we are not prepared for a major conflict.

I don’t write this to scare you. I’m merely asking whether, if the unimaginable happens, America has the manufacturing and supply chain capabilities we need to respond as we once did.

SC ServicesArticleEditorial
american factoriesarsenal of democracymanufacturing capabilitiessupply chain capabilitiestrade deficittrained workersunthinkable scenariobig picture
