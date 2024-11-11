Skip to content
Small e-com firms struggle to find enough investment cash

Stenn survey lists the challenges facing small and medium businesses trying to keep pace with e-commerce explosion.

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffNov 11, 2024
Even as the e-commerce sector overall continues expanding toward a forecasted 41% of all retail sales by 2027, many small to medium e-commerce companies are struggling to find the investment funding they need to increase sales, according to a sector survey from online capital platform Stenn.

Global geopolitical instability and increasing inflation are causing e-commerce firms to face a liquidity crisis, which means companies may not be able to access the funds they need to grow, Stenn’s survey of 500 senior e-commerce leaders found. The research was conducted by Opinion Matters between August 29 and September 5.

Survey findings include:

  • 61.8% of leaders who sought growth capital did so to invest in advanced technologies, such as AI and machine learning, to improve their businesses.
  • When asked which resources they wished they had more access to, 63.8% of respondents pointed to growth capital.
  • Women indicated a stronger need for business operations training (51.2%) and financial planning resources (48.8%) compared to men (30.8% and 15.4%).
  • 40% of business owners are seeking external financial advice and mentorship at least once a week to help with business decisions.
  • Almost half (49.6%) of respondents are proactively forecasting their business activity 6-18 months ahead.

“As e-commerce continues to grow rapidly, driven by increasing online consumer demand and technological innovation, it’s important to remember that capital constraints and access to growth financing remain persistent hurdles for many e-commerce business leaders especially at small and medium-sized businesses,” Noel Hillman, Chief Commercial Officer at Stenn, said in a release. “In this competitive landscape, ensuring liquidity and optimizing supply chain processes are critical to sustaining growth and scaling operations.”

