Seegrid to end AMR sales through Raymond

Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) manufacturer Seegrid Corp. is breaking up with Raymond Corp. (a division of Toyota), serving 90-day notice today that it will terminate its product and distribution agreements with the forklift vendor.
“This move will allow us to sell and service the full Seegrid-branded product line across all market segments rather than serving a large portion of the market through Raymond,” Joe Pajer, CEO of Seegrid, said in a release. “We are seeing more customers desire a direct relationship with Seegrid as we roll out our new lift truck products and release innovative technology enhancements across our product line.”
Raymond did not respond to a request for comment on the announcement.
Seegrid’s product catalog includes AMR solutions for palletized material handling, such as the Lift CR1, Lift RS1, and Tow Tractor S7 models. The company’s shift in go-to-market strategy follows a year marked by record-breaking end-user sales, with particularly high demand for our advanced autonomous lift truck solutions, he said.
“We appreciate Raymond’s partnership in our earlier years,” Pajer said. "At the same time, we have carefully studied our business relationship with Raymond and concluded that we are in a better position to deliver the benefits of our innovative technology to all customers if we do so directly and with Seegrid-branded products only. We are very excited to make our full product line available to all customers.”