Schneider to acquire Cowan Systems for $390 million

Deal includes 1,800 trucks and 7,500 trailers across more than 40 locations in eastern U.S.

cowan truck fleet
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffNov 25, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
The transportation and logistics service provider Schneider National Inc. today said it has agreed to acquire Baltimore-based Cowan Systems LLC for $390 million and to buy related real estate assets for another $31 million.

Cowan is a dedicated contract carrier that also provides brokerage, drayage, and warehousing services. The company operates approximately 1,800 trucks and 7,500 trailers across more than 40 locations throughout the Eastern and Mid-Atlantic regions, serving the retail and consumer goods, food and beverage products, industrials, and building materials sectors.

After the deal, Schneider will operate over 8,400 tractors in its dedicated arm – approximately 70% of its total Truckload fleet – cementing its place as one of the largest dedicated providers in the transportation industry, Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Schneider said.

The latest move follows earlier acquisitions by Schneider of the dedicated contract carriers Midwest Logistics Systems and M&M Transport Services LLC in 2023.

