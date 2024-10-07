Skip to content
QAD acquires Phenix Software to improve factory scheduling

Manufacturing and supply chain software vendors combine platforms to optimize production scheduling.

bins on conveyors
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffOct 07, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
The manufacturing and supply chain software vendor QAD Inc. today said it has acquired Phenix Software Inc. in a move to help manufacturers improve productivity and accelerate factory performance.

The cloud-based solution, now called QAD Advanced Scheduling, optimizes production decisions by determining what products to make on each production line in the best possible sequence to minimize changeovers, optimize inventory, and align cost and service goals.

According to Santa Barbara, California-based QAD, manufacturers seek technology to become more efficient, agile and resilient in their pursuit of better competitiveness and profitability. The firm says its platform helps in these areas by scheduling related products together, in the best sequence, with visibility to inventories, capacity, product attributes and changeover costs. This improves the synchronization of manufacturing processes, resource utilization and on-time delivery, while also helping to reduce inventory levels and waste.

Laguna Beach, California-based Phenix Software Inc. originated from Zinata Inc. seven years ago after identifying that customers were experiencing major performance loss due to suboptimal changeovers and inventory levels, with no suitable tool to sustain the gains made with existing scheduling solutions. Committed to continuing to provide the best scheduling solutions available, Zinata has since become a QAD distributor to sell, support, and implement the product as a partner.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

