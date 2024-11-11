PS Logistics picks Fluker Transportation for its latest acquisition

The Alabama-based transportation provider PS Logistics today said that its subsidiary Blair Logistics has acquired Fluker Transportation, a Hammond, Louisiana operator of a 35-truck fleet that specializes in flatbed and heavy-haul shipping.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But the move comes shortly after PS Logistics also acquired Yordy Transport, the flatbed division of ELS, and Buddy Moore Trucking, all during 2024. The company also acquired two other companies in 2023 and five more in 2022.

Since 2016, PS Logistics has acquired 27 trucking operations and five non-asset logistics operations across the United States. The company today employs 3,567 people, operates 3,801 trucks, and has 26 locations.

Fluker was founded in 2011 and primarily hauls steel, construction equipment, and military defense related freight across the southeastern U.S.

“We are excited to welcome Fluker’s flatbed and heavy-haul drivers and employees to the PS Logistics family,” Scott Smith, CEO and co-founder of PS Logistics, said in a release. “Fluker has continued to grow in a broadly challenged freight market, which is a testament to the company’s commitment to its drivers and service to its customers. Fluker aligns nicely with our desire to partner with founder- or family-owned trucking companies that put their drivers first, and PS Logistics is looking forward to the growth opportunities that will result from this acquisition.”