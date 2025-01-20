Skip to content
Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Creform stationary lineside flow rack provides for an organized flow of materials

Creform stationary lineside flow rack.

Photo courtesy of Creform
By Industry Press RoomJan 20, 2025
Greer, SC—Creform Corporation, a manufacturer of unique products for material handling structures has designed and built a stationary flow rack to be used lineside for an assembly line. The flow rack can be virtually used in any industry and for most application and is particular useful holding an optimal amount of inventory at the point of assembly which maximizes floor space. It also can prevent excessive inventory which is one of the seven waste considerations in lean manufacturing. This flow rack contains an “L shaped” slide pipe and skate wheel conveyor.

Creform sales engineers worked closely with the customer to design this customized solution to meet their specific needs. The result is an optimized flow rack where parts and materials are strategically organized at the point of use. This setup enables workers to quickly locate the components they need, reducing downtime and saving time. Creform offers multiple flow lane options and can create virtually any hybrid solution.

The gravity flow rack assists first-in, first out (FIFO) inventory management. ensuring that materials are used in the order that they are received. The compact design allows for lineside placement, minimizing floor space requirements.

The pictured unit is 49" W x 50" D x 63" T, can hold up to 1200 lb. and is built using Creform 28 mm pipe which provides flexibility and reusability for the user. However, higher capacity and custom rack sizes and configurations are possible with Creform’s 42mm product line of pipe and joints. Further, the 42mm product line can integrate seamlessly with the 28mm system.

The flow rack features Five supply levels and one return level on the bottom for product presentation in a modified stair-stepped setup. The flow rack design utilizes Creform’s low friction L shaped gray colored slide pipe for the top 4 levels. The L shaped slide pipe provides containment on both sides to secure the boxes effectively in each lane. Creform’s highly efficient skate wheel conveyor is utilized on the bottom supply level and on the return level. Both of these levels have the conveyors located evenly spaced to accommodate many different sized boxes.

Creform skate wheel conveyors and L shaped slide pipe are suitable for both plastic returnable totes as well as cardboard boxes. Both products provide a long and reliable life span.

Each of the cart’s levels can be repositioned with only simple tools. With this design, each level can be repositioned or whole flow rack customized with only simple tools. This greatly simplifies adjustment.

Creform offers flow racks in a wide variety of pipe colors, and accessories can include information sheet holders, label holders, tool storage, hooks to hang tools and other supplies. As well as built with feet, rather than wheels. Creform Structures can be built for ESD for anti-static applications. Available as a kit or an assembled structure or in the component form for a complete DIY solution.

Creform provides solutions for dynamic material handling needs in the ever-evolving landscape of manufacturing. As pioneers in adaptive systems, the company empowers companies to seamlessly integrate continuous improvement methodologies like Kaizen, 5S, and lean manufacturing principles. From robust pipe and joint structures to gravity roller conveyors and cutting-edge AGV technology, Creform equips users with the tools to optimize efficiency across various applications. Whether it's streamlining workflow with flow racks and workstations or enhancing mobility with agile carts and AGVs, the company’s solutions are tailored to elevate your operational performance.

Online at creform.com for additional information regarding Creform Corporation and its products.

