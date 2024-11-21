Skip to content
Port of Oakland to modernize wharves with $50 million grant

DOT funding will enable port to handle Ultra Large Container Vessels with capacity of up to 24,000 TEU each.

port of oakland port improvement plans
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffNov 21, 2024
The Port of Oakland has been awarded $50 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) to modernize wharves and terminal infrastructure at its Outer Harbor facility, the port said today.

Those upgrades would enable the Outer Harbor to accommodate Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs), which are now a regular part of the shipping fleet calling on West Coast ports. Each of these ships has a handling capacity of up to 24,000 TEUs (20-foot containers) but are currently restricted at portions of Oakland’s Outer Harbor by aging wharves which were originally designed for smaller ships.

According to the port, those changes will let it handle newer, larger vessels, which are more efficient, cost effective, and environmentally cleaner to operate than older ships. Specific investments for the project will include:

• Wharf strengthening

• Structural repairs

• Replacing container crane rails

• Adding support piles

• Strengthening support beams

• Replacing electrical bus bar system to accommodate larger ship-to-shore cranes.


