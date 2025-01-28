Picked to perfection

Fruit company McDougall & Sons is running a tighter ship these days, thanks to an automated material handling solution from systems integrator RH Brown, now a Bastian Solutions company.

McDougall is a fourth-generation, family-run business based in Wenatchee, Washington, that grows, processes, and distributes cherries, apples, and pears. Company leaders were facing a host of challenges during cherry season, so they turned to the integrator for a solution. As for what problems they were looking to solve with the project, the McDougall leaders had several specific goals in mind: They wanted to increase cherry processing rates, better manage capacity during peak times, balance production between two cherry lines, and improve the accuracy and speed of data collection and reporting on the processed cherries.

RH Brown/Bastian responded with a combination of hardware and software that is delivering on all fronts: The new system handles cartons twice as fast as McDougall’s previous system, with less need for manual labor and with greater accuracy. On top of that, the system’s warehouse control software (WCS) provides precise, efficient management of production lines as well as real-time insights, data analytics, and product traceability.

MAKING THE SWITCH

Cherry producers are faced with a short time window for processing the fruit: Once cherries are ripe, they have to be harvested and processed quickly. McDougall & Sons responds to this tight schedule by running two 10-hour shifts, seven days a week, for about 60 days nonstop during the season. Adding complexity, the fruit industry is shifting away from bulk cartons to smaller consumer packaging, such as small bags and clamshell containers. This has placed a heavier burden on the manual labor required for processing.

Committed to making its machinery and technology run efficiently, McDougall’s leaders decided they needed to replace the company’s simple motorized chain system with an automated material handling system that would speed and streamline its cherry processing operations. With that in mind, RH Brown/Bastian developed a solution that incorporates three key capabilities:

Advanced automation that streamlines carton movement, reducing manual labor. The system includes a combination of conveyors, switches, controls, in-line scales, and barcode imagers.

A WCS that allows the company to manage production lines precisely and efficiently, with real-time insights into processing operations.

Data and analytics capabilities that provide insight into the production process and allow quick decision-making.

BEARING FRUIT

The results of the project speak for themselves: The new system is moving cartons at twice the speed of the previous system, with 99.9% accuracy, according to both RH Brown/Bastian and McDougall & Sons.

But the transformational benefits didn’t end there. The companies also cite a 130% increase in throughput, along with the ability to process an average of 100 cases per minute on each production line.