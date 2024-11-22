Zebra
Pick the Winning Path
Reduce Your Cost per Unit with a Smarter Collaborative Robotic Workflow for Fulfillment with Zebra Symmetry™ Fulfillment and Team Intelligence Methodology
Zebra Symmetry™ Fulfillment offers a comprehensive solution to increase productivity and reduce costs per unit. Revolutionize your warehouse operations by harnessing the power of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and wearable technologies, software, and analytics while maintaining high standards of quality and performance. Ensure efficient movement of both workers and robots to maximize utilization and productivity by optimizing the path of a picker with a team of robots for a directed workflow.