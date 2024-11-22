Pick the Winning Path

Skip to content
Reduce Your Cost per Unit with a Smarter Collaborative Robotic Workflow for Fulfillment with Zebra Symmetry™ Fulfillment and Team Intelligence Methodology

Zebra Symmetry™ Fulfillment offers a comprehensive solution to increase productivity and reduce costs per unit. Revolutionize your warehouse operations by harnessing the power of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and wearable technologies, software, and analytics while maintaining high standards of quality and performance. Ensure efficient movement of both workers and robots to maximize utilization and productivity by optimizing the path of a picker with a team of robots for a directed workflow.

The New Warehouse Workforce: Navigating Automation, Augmentation, and Labor Planning

Wednesday, November 13, 2024
2:00 PM EST/11:00 AM PST

Today, warehouse leaders face complicated challenges, including high customer expectations, fierce market competition, and a persistent labor shortage. Some decision-makers are focusing on empowering their workers and improving their processes to stay ahead of the competition.

Some are also adopting cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and machine learning to optimize operations and increase efficiency.

In this webinar, we'll explore the findings of Zebra's Warehouse Vision Study and look at the trends that are empowering workers to achieve new levels of precision and productivity.

Key points we'll cover include:

  • Pivoting to tech amid ongoing labor challenges
  • Managing an efficient, human-centric warehouse
  • Peering into the future of warehouse automation

Andre Luecht
Andre Luecht
Global strategy lead for Transport, Logistics and Warehouse
Zebra Technologies, Inc.
Host: Ben Ames
Senior Editor
DC Velocity

Discover how picking the right path can help your business overcome the traditional limitations of collaborative AMR workflows to achieve a true competitive advantage.

Reduce Fulfillment Costs With a Smarter Collaborative Robotic Workflow

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have revolutionized fulfillment, but only up to a point. Today's leading solutions restrict utilization and aren't designed to save you money. Now there's a better way: a methodology that delivers faster, simpler and smarter picking while driving down your cost per unit.

The Team Intelligence methodology from Zebra Robotics Automation is the first innovation in collaborative AMR picking in over a decade. Wearables precisely direct pickers on optimized paths, while teams of AMRs "leapfrog" to ideal locations, allowing more items to be picked in less time. Every aspect is engineered for profit-driving performance with fewer robots.

You can discover the unique advantages of this innovative approach — and why it leaves traditional Swarm and Follow-me systems behind — in a quick-reading e-book. You'll learn how Team Intelligence unleashes optimization and repays your investment quickly by reducing picking times and maximizing the utilization of both workers and AMRs.

Discover how picking the right path can help your business overcome the traditional limitations of collaborative AMR workflows to achieve a true competitive advantage.

Flexible Automation: The Way Forward
Flexible Automation: The Way Forward

Automation technology continues to be a defining competitive edge across industries.

Like many other industries, the manufacturing and warehousing landscapes are in a state of change as organizations utilize innovative automation to increase output and decrease labor utilization for lower-value tasks. More than ever, operators are relying on the latest technologies to increase productivity, reduce costs, and optimize labor use. They are achieving success by installing it alongside existing traditional methodology.

This means supporting, bolstering or elevating labor through automation. Today's market brings many challenges, including workforce shortages, higher customer demands and tighter manufacturing margins. Operations can overcome these obstacles by putting automation to work in ways that allow their staff to be utilized more efficiently, as well as freeing up floor space, avoiding costly expansion or new construction.

One pertinent example of how manufacturers and distributors are eliminating some of these obstacles is autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). These robots help reduce heavy reliance on traditional fixed conveyors or the manual movement of products between workstations. By handling a significant amount of the manual movement of materials, they reduce unproductive travel time for workers. Flexible and scalable, both in functionality and configuration, they can be easily woven into workflows.

This paper will cover industry changes, the idea of autonomous mobile robots, and their role in transforming material movement through innovative and streamlined approaches.

IMTS Supply Chain Forum 2024: Zebra Technologies
DCV-TV 1: News

IMTS Supply Chain Forum 2024: Zebra Technologies

Learn how today's manufacturing systems must connect with each other to be effective and efficient.

Enrique Herrera, industry principle for manufacturing at Zebra Technologies, is interviewed about the presentation that he gave at the 2024 IMTS conference in Chicago. His presentation, The Rise of the Connected Factory: Charting Manufacturing's Digital Transformation, explained how today's manufacturing systems must connect with each other to be effective and efficient. The presentation included a study presented by Zebra on the progress being made towards a digital transformation of the factory floor. He also shared insights into the types of systems and technologies that are part of the connected factory.

Zebra robot in warehouse
DCV-TV 1: News

Supply Chain Short Takes: Zebra Technologies – The future of fulfillment automation

Learn what is driving the need for more advanced fulfillment automation solutions and what the future might hold for this segment of the industry.

Cody Upp, director of sales, marketing, and solutions design at Zebra Technologies, speaks with DC Velocity's David Maloney about the future of fulfillment operations. They review some of the history of fulfillment automation and the major changes that these solutions have made to our supply chains. They also discuss what is driving the need for more advanced fulfillment automation solutions and what the future might hold for this segment of the industry.

Big gains for Big Lots
Big gains for Big Lots

Superior transportation care for heating and air
Superior transportation care for heating and air

More than the typical standard solution
More than the typical standard solution

Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup
Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup

Ruan: Raising their spirits
Ruan: Raising their spirits

BLG Logistics: Harnessing automotive supply
BLG Logistics: Harnessing automotive supply

Conair force
Conair force

TTI: Easy pieces
TTI: Easy pieces

Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy
Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy

L.L.Bean: The great indoors
L.L.Bean: The great indoors

Regal Rexnord at Pack Expo 2024
Regal Rexnord at Pack Expo 2024

Dorner at Pack Expo 2024
Dorner at Pack Expo 2024

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform

