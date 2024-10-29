Skip to content
Outrider scales up expansion with $62 million investment

Colorado firm to expand sales of electric, autonomous yard trucks for distribution center applications.

outrider electric yard trucks
DC Velocity Staff
Oct 29, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Electric yard truck provider Outrider plans to scale up its autonomous yard operations in 2025 thanks to $62 million in fresh venture capital funding, the Colorado-based firm said.

The expansion in 2025 will be focused on distribution center applications, but Outrider says its technology is also well-suited for use in intermodal rail and port terminals, paving the way for future applications across freight transportation.

“Outrider’s proprietary safety systems; consistent, predictable movement through complex and chaotic environments; and patented robotic-arm-based system for trailer air and electric line connections have allowed us to stay far ahead of any competition," Bob Hall, Chief Operating Officer at Outrider, said in a release.

The “series D” round was led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) and New Enterprise Associates (NEA), with additional investments from 8VC, ARK Invest, B37 Ventures, FM Capital, Interwoven Ventures, NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm), and Prologis Ventures. Other investors joining the Series D financing are Goose Capital; Lineage Ventures, the investment strategy of Lineage, Inc.; Presidio Ventures, the venture capital arm of Sumitomo Corporation; and Service Provider Capital. In total , the new backing brings the company to over $250 million in equity capital raised to date.

