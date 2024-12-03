Motion Industries to acquire International Conveyor and Rubber

Motion Industries Inc., a Birmingham, Alabama, distributor of maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) replacement parts and industrial technology solutions, has agreed to acquire International Conveyor and Rubber (ICR) for its seventh acquisition of the year, the firms said today.

ICR is a Blairsville, Pennsylvania-based company with 150 employees that offers sales, installation, repair, and maintenance of conveyor belts, as well as engineering and design services for custom solutions.

From its seven locations, ICR serves customers in the sectors of mining and aggregates, power generation, oil and gas, construction, steel, building materials manufacturing, package handling and distribution, wood/pulp/paper, cement and asphalt, recycling and marine terminals. In a statement, Kory Krinock, one of ICR’s owner-operators, said the deal would enhance the company’s services and customer value proposition while also contributing to Motion’s growth.

“ICR is highly complementary to Motion, adding seven strategic locations that expand our reach,” James Howe, president of Motion Industries, said in a release. “ICR introduces new customers and end markets, allowing us to broaden our offerings. We are thrilled to welcome the highly talented ICR employees to the Motion team, including Kory and the other owner-operators, who will continue to play an integral role in the business.”



Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. But the deal marks the latest expansion by Motion Industries, which has been on an acquisition roll during 2024, buying up: hydraulic provider Stoney Creek Hydraulics, industrial products distributor LSI Supply Inc., electrical and automation firm Allied Circuits, automotive supplier Motor Parts & Equipment Corporation (MPEC), and both Perfetto Manufacturing and SER Hydraulics.