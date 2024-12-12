Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Robotic truck unloading, refined

Now that robots have arrived at the loading dock, developers are using real-world feedback to improve the automated truck-unloading process and create a smoother inbound operation.

Robotic truck unloading, refined

Mujin's truck-unloading solution—TruckBot

Photo courtesy of Mujin
Victoria Kickham
By Victoria KickhamDec 12, 2024
Victoria Kickham

Victoria Kickham started her career as a newspaper reporter in the Boston area before moving into B2B journalism. She has covered manufacturing, distribution and supply chain issues for a variety of publications in the industrial and electronics sectors, and now writes about everything from forklift batteries to omnichannel business trends for DC Velocity.

See Full Bio

Makers of robotic truck-unloading solutions are refining their offerings now that the technology is being used in many warehouses—and that means solutions are getting “smarter” and more adept at handling challenges that arise in real time. Increased handling capabilities, better dexterity, and even more autonomy are at the heart of the updates.

“There are certain behaviors you don’t see in the lab but you do see in the real world,” explains Pete Blair, vice president of product and marketing for Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Pickle Robot, which completed its first commercial installation in the summer of 2023 and now has roughly 12 truck-unloading robots up and running around the country. “We’ve been improving the system over that time period. Right now, [we’re] moving forward with the next generation of the robot.”

As of this past fall, all customers had been upgraded to the new robot, which features better wheels on its custom-built base, a sturdier onboard conveyor, additional sensors, and an improved gripper, according to Blair. The updates are making the robot more efficient and are in line with enhancements other robotic developers are making as well—all in the name of automating one of the toughest jobs in the warehouse.

“This technology is something [warehouses have] wanted for so long,” Blair says, emphasizing the difficulty of manually unloading box after box from a trailer, often in extreme temperatures. “The value at the end of the day is just so big and easy to recognize. [Truck unloading] remains one of the worst jobs in the warehouse … these jobs are getting harder and harder to fill.”

SMOOTHING OUT THE PROCESS

Pickle’s truck-unloading robot consists of a robotic picking arm on a wheeled base, with sensors, cameras, and an advanced software system that enable it to move boxes of different shapes and sizes out of trailers and into the warehouse. The robot, whose gripper can handle cartons measuring up to 36 inches long, 24 inches high, and 24 inches wide, can retrieve boxes weighing up to 60 pounds from high up in the trailer and handle floor-loaded boxes of up to 100 pounds. The robot then places the items on a flexible conveyor that moves them into the warehouse for the next step in the receiving process.

Some of the next-generation updates are part of ongoing refinements to the system—such as the ability to move smaller items, perform multipick moves, and recover boxes that fall on the floor during unloading. Today, Pickle’s robot can grip items as small as six-inch cubes for multipick moves, for example. And it can autonomously respond to changing conditions in the trailer, just as a human would.

“If you pick something and something shifts and falls on the floor, the robot picks it up, just takes care of it,” Blair explains. “We had been field testing that function; now we can do it.

“We’re making the robot smarter, making it do things differently—with more sophisticated path-planning algorithms. Now it can make more sophisticated moves that are more efficient, faster—grabbing two things rather than one, for example.”

Other changes are a direct result of the robots actively working in the field. For example, the robot’s gripper is designed to break away if it’s under too much stress, but users found that the process of reattaching the gripper was difficult and time-consuming—and ultimately slowed the unloading process.

“This has been completely redesigned and is now a one-minute fix,” Blair says.

BUILDING A SYSTEM

Global robotics supplier Mujin is also continuing to refine its truck-unloading solution—TruckBot. Although the developer does not disclose the number of TruckBots in use around the world, company leaders say user feedback from pilot tests and recent rollouts is playing a large role in refining the system. Mujin is working to improve the robot’s capacity—so that it can handle an increasing array of sizes, shapes, and weights—and also ensure that the TruckBot, which is part of a larger effort to automate the entire inbound logistics workflow, can operate effectively alongside other types of warehouse robots, according to Josh Cloer, vice president of sales and marketing.

“Truck unloading is only part of the challenge; [you also have to consider] what happens next [in a warehouse’s inbound freight operation],” Cloer explains, pointing to downstream functions such as sorting the unloaded boxes and building pallets. “We focus on areas where we can solve all those problems.”

The company starts with its MujinController, a robotic platform that powers its products and allows them to work autonomously. TruckBot is different from other unloading solutions in that it doesn't use a robotic arm to grab and move boxes—instead, it uses advanced gripper technology attached to a standard telescoping conveyor. Powered by the controller, and using sensors and advanced software, TruckBot can reach as far as 52 feet into the truck trailer, grasping boxes weighing up to 50 pounds from the front and seamlessly transferring them to the conveyor, which transports the packages into the warehouse. Cloer says the design allows for faster unloading so that warehouses can turn those trailers around quickly: TruckBot can move up to 1,000 cases per hour.

Although customers can use TruckBot on its own, the robot is designed to work in concert with Mujin’s other robots—including its automated case-handling solution, called QuickBot, which can depalletize, palletize, and repalletize boxes in the warehouse. The combination allows for a smoother, more efficient inbound process.

“We provide the whole inbound automation solution,” Cloer explains. “We put these processes in parallel—unloading and palletizing really fast and sorting downstream.”

On the human side of the equation, labor can be reallocated from the loading dock to other parts of the warehouse. Cloer notes that many warehouses have multiple workers in a trailer performing the unloading tasks along with another set of workers handling the removal of boxes and building pallets. Automation solves that challenge.

“You can more greatly reduce the [number] of operators you need on the inbound side of the warehouse,” he says.

MAKING STRIDES

Vendors agree that interest in robotic truck unloading is growing as more systems are put in place. Quite simply, the ability to show systems in action, achieving real results, helps seal more deals, according to Blair.

“Being able to show other prospects … just [gives] the whole market confidence that this is ready for prime time,” he says, adding that Pickle just signed three more deals with customers this past summer. “Being able to automate this function—it remains a huge interest for a broad swath of customers.”

RoboticsArticleEditorialMaterial Handling
material handlingroboticstechnologywarehouse itpickle robotmujintruck loading and unloading
RoboticsArticleEditorialMaterial Handling
material handlingroboticstechnologywarehouse itpickle robotmujintruck loading and unloading

The Latest

image of forklift showing data collection
Internet of Things

Supply chain managers point to data accuracy gap

Volvo autonomous truck hauling DHL freight
Autonomous Trucks

Volvo autonomous trucks haul DHL freight through Texas

NSU Tubarao sails in the ocean
Maritime & Ocean

Cargo ships harness winds of change

More Stories

photo of generic robots working on an assembly line

ABI forecast: Mobile robot shipments to jump 5x by 2030

The number of shipments of mobile robots will rise from 547,000 units in 2023 to 2.79 million by 2030, as customers expand applications from the current typical use case in warehousing and logistics to new tasks in manufacturing, last-mile delivery, agriculture, and healthcare, according to a report from technology analyst firm ABI.

That steep expansion would add up to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1% by units, and CAGR of 23.6% by revenue, as sales are forecasted to rise from $18 billion to $124 billion by 2030.

Keep ReadingShow less
person operating remote control forklifts

DB Schenker operates remote-controlled forklifts

German contract logistics provider DB Schenker has been operating remote-controlled forklifts at its warehouse facility Kassel, Germany, for nine months through a trial with the start-up firm enabl.

Drivers are connected to several different vehicles at different locations, and control the vehicles from a distance. That approach has the potential to increase efficiency and eliminate staff shortages by separating the driver from the forklift, the company said.

Keep ReadingShow less
pickle robot unloading truck

Pickle Robot lands $50 million in VC for truck-unloading robots

The truck unloading automation provider Pickle Robot Co. today said it has raised $50 million in venture capital and will use the money to accelerate the development of new feature sets and build out the company’s commercial teams to unlock new markets and geographies.

The “series B” funding round was financed by an unnamed “strategic customer” as well as Teradyne Robotics Ventures, Toyota Ventures, Ranpak, Third Kind Venture Capital, One Madison Group, Hyperplane, Catapult Ventures, and others.

Keep ReadingShow less
chart of robot use in factories by country

Global robot density in factories has doubled in 7 years

Global robot density in factories has doubled in seven years, according to the “World Robotics 2024 report,” presented by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

Specifically, the new global average robot density has reached a record 162 units per 10,000 employees in 2023, which is more than double the mark of 74 units measured seven years ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mobile robots, drones move beyond the hype

Mobile robots, drones move beyond the hype

Supply chains are poised for accelerated adoption of mobile robots and drones as those technologies mature and companies focus on implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and automation across their logistics operations.

That’s according to data from Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Mobile Robots and Drones, released this week. The report shows that several mobile robotics technologies will mature over the next two to five years, and also identifies breakthrough and rising technologies set to have an impact further out.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.